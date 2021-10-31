Mumbai: It seems like Indian cricket captain Virat Kohli and Bollywood actor Anushka Sharma had a blast with their family for Halloween 2021. Anushka dressed her 9-month-old daughter in a super cute unicorn-themed fairy costume.Also Read - Anushka Sharma-Virat Kohli Are All Smiles As They Enjoy Breakfast With Little Vamika | See Pic

Anushka shared a few glimpses on her Instagram stories from the Halloween party that was held on October 30. The bash was also attended by Ishan Kishan, Rohit Sharma, Hardik Pandya, Natasa Stankovic and their families. Also Read - Anushka Sharma Marks Durga Ashtami With Adorable Picture With Little Vamika And Fans Are Delighted

The first picture showed cricketer Ishan Kishan holding Hardik Pandya and Natasa Stankovic’s son Agastya. Along with them, Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli’s daughter Vamika was seen sitting on the floor dressed up in a pretty white and pink frill frock, white fairy wings, and a hairband with unicorn horn and ears. Rohit Sharma’s daughter Samaira and R Ashwin’s daughters Aadhya and Akhira were also seen in the same picture. Also Read - Anushka Sharma-Virat Kohli’s Fans in Awe of Daughter Vamika as Actor Shares Latest Pics

“Happy Halloween from this cute bunch. Oh and @ishankishan too (sic),” Anushka captioned the story.

In another group photo, Anushka was standing beside Virat and holding Vamika in her arms. Rohit Sharma, his wife Ritika Sajdeh, R Ashwin’s wife Prithi Narayanan and their daughter were also part of the picture. “And also from us (sic),” wrote Anushka.