Mumbai: Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma’s daughter Vamika Kohli has turned a year old on January 11, 2022. As soon as the clock struck 12, netizens and fans of Virushka couldn’t control themselves and started trending #HappyBirthdayVamika on Twitter. The parents of Vamika have not revealed the face of baby Vamika yet and fans are guessing it may happen today on social media. Their compiled followers are 234 million (Virat’s 128 million and Anushka’s 56 million) and all of them are glued to their screens to see a glimpse of Vamika on her first birthday.Also Read - Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli And Ajinkya Rahane Will Score 100 Runs Together in 1st Innings: Aakash Chopra Predicts Ahead of 3rd Test at Cape Town
Twitter and Instagram are full of Vamika and Virushka’s pics and collages. Their fan pages are celebrating the birthday of little one with posts that Virat and Anushka should definitely see. One of the fans wrote, “Happy Birthday Baby Vami! sending you the heartiest birthday wishes with countless cuddles, love, hugs, and happiness. Happy 1st birthday. God bless you. Nazar amulet❤Birthday cakePartying face #HappyBirthdayVamika”. Another account shared a cute collage of Vamika and wrote, “Happy birthday vamika.❤Scarf I love youTwo hearts. Hope you grow up just like your mom and dad. The most gentle and best human to exist on this earthWhite heartSee-no-evil monkey #HappyBirthdayVamika”. Also Read - Sanjay Manjrekar Hails Virat Kohli, Backs India's Test Captain to Bounce Back at Cape Town
Take a look at the fans’ posts on Vamika’s first birthday:
Also Read - Virat Kohli in For Ravichandran Ashwin? Aakash Chopra Suggests BOLD Change in India's Playing XI For 3rd Test at Cape Town
Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli are one of the most famous couples in the industry, and they have been together for a long time. We wish Vamika a very happy birthday!