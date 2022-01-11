Mumbai: Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma’s daughter Vamika Kohli has turned a year old on January 11, 2022. As soon as the clock struck 12, netizens and fans of Virushka couldn’t control themselves and started trending #HappyBirthdayVamika on Twitter. The parents of Vamika have not revealed the face of baby Vamika yet and fans are guessing it may happen today on social media. Their compiled followers are 234 million (Virat’s 128 million and Anushka’s 56 million) and all of them are glued to their screens to see a glimpse of Vamika on her first birthday.Also Read - Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli And Ajinkya Rahane Will Score 100 Runs Together in 1st Innings: Aakash Chopra Predicts Ahead of 3rd Test at Cape Town

Twitter and Instagram are full of Vamika and Virushka’s pics and collages. Their fan pages are celebrating the birthday of little one with posts that Virat and Anushka should definitely see. One of the fans wrote, “Happy Birthday Baby Vami! sending you the heartiest birthday wishes with countless cuddles, love, hugs, and happiness. Happy 1st birthday. God bless you. Nazar amulet❤Birthday cakePartying face #HappyBirthdayVamika”. Another account shared a cute collage of Vamika and wrote, “Happy birthday vamika.❤Scarf I love youTwo hearts. Hope you grow up just like your mom and dad. The most gentle and best human to exist on this earthWhite heartSee-no-evil monkey #HappyBirthdayVamika”. Also Read - Sanjay Manjrekar Hails Virat Kohli, Backs India's Test Captain to Bounce Back at Cape Town

Take a look at the fans’ posts on Vamika’s first birthday:

Happy Birthday Baby Vami!

sending you the heartiest birthday wishes with countless cuddles, love, hugs, and happiness. Happy 1st birthday. God bless you.❤#HappyBirthdayVamika pic.twitter.com/j0acZmNlV4 — Anushka Sharma Club. ™ (@ClubAnushka) January 10, 2022

Also Read - Virat Kohli in For Ravichandran Ashwin? Aakash Chopra Suggests BOLD Change in India's Playing XI For 3rd Test at Cape Town

Happiest Birthday my bacchaGod Bless You Babyplz don’t grow so fastLove You baby#HappyBirthdayVamika pic.twitter.com/XxJWe1RKYZ — Sam Brar (@SamBrar93032889) January 11, 2022

Happy Birthday Vamika ❤ Many many good wishes and lots of love. Blessings of all of us, love is always with you. Grow up and make your parents proud

#HappyBirthDayVamika#ViratKohliWestBengalHelpFoundation@imVkohli @KohliHelp @AnushkaSharma pic.twitter.com/WhtbiXn5tt — VIRAT KOHLI WEST BENGAL HELP FOUNDATION (@KohliHelp) January 10, 2022

Happy Birthday to this little princess!

May God bless you with all the happiness and success! #HappyBirthdayVamika pic.twitter.com/PUSLTnuwqR — Preethi (@Bleedblue4ever_) January 10, 2022

Happy 1st birthday, little Vamika

1-year old girl

To Virat’s Vamu, to Anushka’s “little one” and to our bundle of joy – a very happy first birthday.#HappyBirthdayVamika @imVkohli @AnushkaSharma#HPPYBDAYVAMIKA pic.twitter.com/wY7xs0k3e3 — (@R_AA__ZZZ) January 11, 2022