Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli are one of the most popular couples in the country. The two enjoy a massive fan following owing to their adorable chemistry. Anushka and Virat often share glimpses from their vacations and they did it again! Virushka, nicknamed by their fans, are currently enjoying their time in the UK. Cricketer shared a sunkissed picture with Anushka, who is shooting for Chakda Xpress.

Virat Kohli shared a photo of him and Anushka smiling together on his Instagram account. The two seem to enjoy the cosy environment in the UK. Virushka can be spotted standing on a lush green lawn with a coffee table behind them. Anushka looked like a cutie pie in a winter-friendly woollen shrug and beanie. Virat Kohli, on the other hand, donned an oversized woollen jumper. He captioned the picture, “Beautiful Morning.”

VIRAT KOHLI AND ANUSHKA SHARMA IN THE UK

Virat Kohli’s post with wifey garnered immense love and admiration from fans all over the world. They dropped hearts and fire emojis for the couple. One of the users wrote, “Hayeee.” Another user wrote, “Perfect couple.” Others hailed them as King and Queen.

Recently, Anushka shared some pictures from her romantic coffee date with Virat. She only added heart emoticons in the captions. The duo were seen catching up over coffee and enjoying their time!

