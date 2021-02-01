Actor and new mommy Anushka Sharma has revealed her daughter’s name. On Monday, Anushka took to her social media account to reveal the name of Virat Kohli and her baby girl. She even shared the first photograph of the little munchkin and announced the name – Vamika. A photo of the three (Virat, Anushka and Vamika) has gone viral and fans can’t keep calm after seeing the new parents of tinsel town. “We have lived together with love , presence and gratitude as a way of life but this little one, Vamika has taken it to a whole new level ! Tears , laughter , worry, bliss – emotions that have been experienced in a span of minutes sometimes ! Sleep is elusive but our hearts are SO full. Thanking you all for your wishes , prayers and good energy,” she wrote in an Instagram post. Also Read - Team India Will Continue to Grow Under Virat Kohli's Leadership in Test Cricket: Gautam Gambhir

The photograph speaks a thousand words. Daddy Virat in a white shirt and specs on gazes at her daughter while mommy Anushka holds her. The background shows a warm welcome of Vamika at their home. Twitterati expresses their love and wants to the full face of Vamika. They request Anushka Sharma to share some more pictures of Vamika. Netizens reveal the meaning of Vamika i.e. Maa Durga. Also Read - IND vs ENG, 1st Test: Wasim Jaffer Reveals His India XI For First Test in Chennai

“Good name #Vamika which means Goddess Durga ! Wishing her good health, wealth and prosperity always! #ViratKohli You are always an inspiration! Congrats sir ! Congratulations to both #AnushkaSharma Red heartSmiling face with heart-shaped eyes”, one of their fans wrote. Also Read - Vamika Meaning: How Anushka Sharma-Virat Kohli Chose a Truly Powerful Name For Their Daughter

Another one wrote: “It’s adorable how the to searches on Google are what is vamika/ meaning of vamika etc… People are really interested into them..God bless Vamika #Vamika #AnushkaSharma @imVkohli @AnushkaSharma”.

Have a look at some more Twitter Reactions on baby Vamika’s photo:

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma welcomed their baby girl Vamika on January 11, 2021. The new daddy announced the good news on social media and wrote, “We are thrilled to share with you that we have been blessed with a baby girl this afternoon. We thank you all for your love, prayers and good wishes. Anushka and the baby are both healthy and we are feeling beyond blessed to start this new chapter of our lives. We hope that you can respect our privacy at this time. Love, Virat.”

Congratulations to a wonderful couple!