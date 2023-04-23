Home

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli recently posed with Bengaluru restaurant staff after savouring South Indian delicacies. See Pic

Anushka-Virat Pose With Bengaluru Restaurant Staff: Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli are always setting couple goals as they always have each other’s backs. Be it Anushka’s professional ventures or Virat’s cricket matches, the duo is always cheering up for each other. They recently also went to several spiritual pilgrimages. Ahead of Royal Challengers Bangalore’s match with Rajasthan Royals, Virat and Anushka visited a Bangalore eatery on Eid. They also left a heartfelt message dedicated to the restaurant staff for their wonderful service and hospitality. The Central Tiffin Room (CTR) on its Instagram page shared several new pictures of the couple.

CHECK OUT VIRAT KOHLI-ANUSHKA SHARMA’S PICS FROM BENGALURU RESTAURANT:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by CENTRAL TIFFIN ROOM (C.T.R) (@shrisagarctr)

ANUSHKA SHARMA-VIRAT KOHLI DEDICATE HEARTFELT NOTE TO RESTAURANT STAFF

Anushka can be seen donning a long white dress and black sandals. While Virat wore a blue T-shirt, grey pants, black sandals, and a cap. In the first picture, Anushka and Virat smiled and posed with the staff of CTR inside the restaurant. Two other people also posed with the power couple while looking elated as they got snapped. The cricketer and the actor left a heart-touching handwritten message on a notebook for the eatery staff. They captioned their post as We had a wonderful time sitting and eating peacefully with friends and family, Thank you for the wonderful hospitality and the delicious food. Best wishes and good luck always. Anushka and Virat.” CTR shared the same on their Instagram account and captioned their post as “Look who joined us today! It was great pleasure having the legendary @virat.kohli and the beautiful @anushkasharma visit us with their family. Your words and wishes have raised our spirits and made our day! Looking forward to having you again ❤️. #viratkohli #anushkasharma #ctr #shrisagarctr.” A netizen commented “Fantastic to see this.” Another fan wrote “Virat and Anushka absolutely amazing people. From local eatery to top notch place, they can do anything.” A user also pointed out in the comment “Peacefully was very important.” A fan opined “Vk and anushka always seems so different from other celebrities.. they r really living life at its best and simple.. they r living for so much beautiful little things just like normal humans.. ❤️❤️❤️ and foods here looking so delicious too❤️❤️.” Other users dropped heart, heart-shaped-eye, fire, crown, clapping and thumbs-up emojis.

ANUSHKA SHARMA-VIRAT KOHLI ENJOY SOUTH INDIAN MEAL WITH FAMILY

On Saturday, Anushaka and Virat spent some quality time savouring delicious South-Indian food in Bengaluru. Apart from her husband, she was accompanied by her parents, and other family friends. The Chakda Xpress! actor shared the updates with her fans on Instagram. She shared pictures of dosa, halwa, vada and ice cream. The restaurant penned a thank you note from their official handle and wrote “It was lovely hosting you @virat.kohli and your family! Looking forward to your next visit.” Virat is all geared up for his match against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in the 16th edition of IPL. RCB will take on Rajasthan Royals on Sunday in Bangalore.

Anushka was last seen in the Shah Rukh Khan-Katrina Kaif starrer Zero (2018) directed by Anand L Rai. She will next be seen in Chakda Xpress, which is the biopic of cricketer Jhulan Goswami.

