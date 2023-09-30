Home

Entertainment

Anushka Sharma-Virat Kohli’s Pregnancy Rumours Surface, Is The Couple Expecting Second Child After Vamika?

Anushka Sharma-Virat Kohli’s Pregnancy Rumours Surface, Is The Couple Expecting Second Child After Vamika?

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli might just be expecting their second child soon. Or at least that's what the latest reports in the grapevine suggests. Read on.

Is Anushka Sharma pregnant again?

Anushka Sharma pregnancy rumours: It could just be another rumour or a really happy announcement waiting to happen soon. If the latest buzz in the Bollywood grapevine has anything to believe, then Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli are expecting their second child. Nothing about this has been confirmed by any official source but a lot of industry sources and insiders on social media platforms have nodded to the happy news, maintaining that the star couple will be making the announcement soon. Anushka and Virat welcomed their first child, Vamika Kohli in January 2021.

Trending Now

Two years later, Anushka could just be gearing up to welcome her second child into the world. A report in Hindustan Times that now seems deleted claimed that the actor is already in her second trimester and that’s the reason she isn’t accompanying her husband to the ongoing cricket tournament. Both Anushka and Virat are mindful of how big this news is and therefore, they are just looking for the right time to make the grand announcement, much like how they did the first time they were pregnant.

You may like to read

Anushka Sharma spotted outside maternity clinic?

Several people on Reddit have also been discussing the same news, maintaining that it is out of respect for Anushka and Virat that even the paparazzi haven’t clicked them during their visits to the maternity clinics.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

Interestingly, Anushka recently posted an ad for the athleisurewear brand that she endorses and that shushed the pregnancy rumours for a while. However, some fans later argued that she must have shot for the ad before she got pregnant and they are just releasing it now. Well, the truth is what only the couple knows. But, if it’s at all true, then our congratulations to the families already!

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Entertainment News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES