Anushka Sharma-Virat Kohli Pregnancy Update: AB de Villiers Apologises Couple For Spreading False Information

Big Update on Anushka Sharma-Virat Kohli Pregnancy: AB de Villiers acknowledged his mistake and emphasised the uncertainty surrounding Virat Kohli's situation.

Anushka Sharma-Virat Kohli Pregnancy Update: Former South African cricketer AB de Villiers, who confirmed Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli’s pregnancy, has now issued an apology for spreading what he now admits was “false information”. He spoke regarding the reason behind Virat Kohli’s absence from India’s Test squad. Virat Kohli, who missed the initial Tests against England citing personal reasons, is anticipated to continue his absence in the ongoing series. Ab De Villiers, who shares a close friendship with Virat Kohli and previously played alongside him at the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in the Indian Premier League (IPL), had initially stated during a Q&A session on his YouTube channel that Kohli and his wife Anushka Sharma were expecting their second child.

However, he has now retracted his statement, acknowledging his mistake and emphasising the uncertainty surrounding Kohli’s situation. “Absolutely family comes first, it’s a priority, as I said on my YouTube show. Also, I made a terrible mistake at the same time and yeah, sharing false information which was not true at all. No one knows what’s happening,” De Villiers stated.

In the earlier YouTube session, De Villiers had mentioned that Kohli was taking a break to spend time with his family and confirmed the anticipation of their second child. Subsequently, he clarified, “Let me just see what he said. I just want to at least give you a little bit of love. So I wrote to him ‘Been wanting to check in with you for a while now biscuits. How are you?’. He said ‘Just need to be with my family right now. I am doing well’.”

Expressing regret for his initial statement, De Villiers emphasised his best wishes for Kohli’s well-being, saying, “That’s all I can do is wish him well and I think the whole world that follows Virat and that enjoys his cricket must just wish him well, and whatever the reason is for this break. Really hope that he comes back stronger, better, healthier, and fresh.”

