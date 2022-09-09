Anushka Sharma’s romantic post for Viral Kohli: Actor Anushka Sharma was on cloud nine as her husband and Indian cricketer Virat Kohli made his 71st century in international cricket on Thursday during India vs Afghanistan match in the Asia Cup 2022. She took to Instagram to drop a lovely post with multiple pictures of Virat from the match. Anushka expressed her happiness and wrote how she’ll always support her husband through thick and thin. The caption of her post read, “Forever with you through any and everything (heart and infinity emojis).”Also Read - Virat Kohli Dedicates His 71st Century To Wife Anushka Sharma And Daughter Vamika

Virat, who dedicated his performance to Anushka and their daughter Vamika Kohli, reacted to the post with lots of heart emojis. The actor’s post also received comments from other celebs including Varun Dhawan, Ranveer Singh, Sonali Bendre, Shraddha Kapoor and Athiya Shetty among others. Most people dropped heart emojis in the comment section. Also Read - KRK Makes Shocking Statement on Virat Kohli's Bad Form, Blames Anushka Sharma

CHECK ANUSHKA SHARMA’S POST FOR VIRAT KOHLI AFTER HIS 71ST CENTURY IN AASIA CUP 2022:

Virat helped India to build a huge 212/2 in their 20 overs during their Super Four clash against Afghanistan on Thursday. This performance was special in more ways than one, especially after all the debates and discussions over his dull performing phase in the recent past. Speaking to the media after the match, a happy Virat said he kissed his ring on the field the moment he hit the century because it’s all because of his wife and daughter that he’s scaling these heights of success.

VIRAT KOHLI SPEAKS ABOUT ‘KISSING THE RING’, DEDICATED HIS 71st CENTURY TO ANUSHKA SHARMA AND VAMIKA

The cricketer said, “And I kissed my ring. You see me standing here because one person has put things in perspective for me. That’s Anushka. This hundred is for her and for our little daughter Vamika as well. When you have someone next to you having conversations putting things in perspective, as Anushka has been… when I came back I was not desperate. Six weeks off I was refreshed. I realised how tired I was. Competitiveness doesn’t allow it, but this break allowed me to enjoy the game again.”

Meanwhile, Anushka is also gearing up to play a cricketer in her next film. She’s playing the role of popular Indian cricketer Jhulan Goswami in her biopic titled Chakda Xpress. The film is directed by Prosit Roy and is set to stream exclusively on Netflix. The actor has been on a break from the movies. She was last seen on-screen alongside Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif in Zero (2018).