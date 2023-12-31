Home

Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli To Enjoy New Year Eve in THIS Country

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli are set to enjoy their new year eve in South Africa. Recently, the actress was spotted in SA.

Most of the Bollywood celebs have jetted off to enjoy their New Year’s. Now, the new additions to the names are Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli. The couple completed six years of blissful marriage earlier this month and was blessed with a daughter named Vamika. As Anushka and Virat prefer celebrating special occasions together, it was unsurprising to spot Anushka in South Africa. Presumably, the actress has travelled there to ring in the New Year with Virat Kohli, given that Team India is presently engaged in a Test series.

One of the fan pages of Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli shared a picture that featured Anushka Sharma looking gorgeous as ever. Anushka can be seen wearing a white oversized shirt along with blue denim jeans. Additionally, the actress chose to keep her hair loose and flowing.

Take a look at the post here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Virushka 🤍 (@anushka_and_virat_fanpage)

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma’s Sixth Wedding Anniversary

Recently, the couple marked their sixth wedding anniversary on December 11. The duo kept the celebration lowkey as they spent a good time together in the UK, surrounded by friends and family. The couple who is popularly known by their ship name Virushka, shared heartfelt posts on social media a day after the anniversary.

Meanwhile, Virat and Anushka have been in the headlines. The couple is reportedly said to be pregnant and expecting a second child. However, the couple is yet to confirm the news. Anushka and Virat tied the knot in December 2017. After the release of her film Zero in 2018, the actress took a hiatus from acting. The couple later welcomed their daughter, Vamika, in January 2021. Since then, Anushka has not been involved in any film projects.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest News on India.com.