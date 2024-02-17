Home

Anushka Sharma – Virat Kohli To Welcome Second Child in London? Here’s What We Know

In January 2024, AB De Villiers also affirmed the second pregnancy of Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli. Now, another notable individual has suggested the couple's pregnancy.

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli are hitting the headlines as several rumours about the couple’s pregnancy. Back in January, AB De Villiers created a buzz when he said that Virat and Anushka are expecting their second child. However, soon after the Villiers’ statement, the cricketer apologised for giving out the information. Now, industrialist Harsh Goenka has created gossip about the couple’s pregnancy once again.

Taking to X (formerly known as Twitter), Goenka, claimed that a baby is going to be born in a few days. Though he did not name Virat and Anushka, the industrialist wrote, “A new baby is to be born in the next few days! Hope the baby takes India to great heights like the greatest cricketing father. Or will it follow the mother and be a film star?” He also used hashtags ‘Made In India’ and ‘To Be Born In London’. This led everyone to believe that the industrialist was referring to Anushka and Virat.

Take a look here:

A new baby is to be born in the next few days! Hope the baby takes India to great heights like the greatest cricketing father. Or will it follow the mother and be a film star? #MadeInIndia #ToBeBornInLondon — Harsh Goenka (@hvgoenka) February 13, 2024

News of Anushka Sharma’s second pregnancy initially grabbed attention in October 2023 following a report by Hindustan Times, stating that the actress was anticipating her second child with husband Virat Kohli. “Anushka is expecting her second baby. Like the last time, they will formally share the news with the world at a later stage,” a source cited by the entertainment portal claimed.

Back in January 2024, AB De Villiers confirmed Anushka Sharma’s pregnancy when during a live session on his YouTube Channel the cricketer said, “Yes, his second child is on the way. Yes, it’s family time, and things are important to him. If you are not true and genuine to yourself, you lose track of what you are here for. I think most people’s priority is family. You can’t judge Virat for that. Yes, we miss him, but he has made the right decision.”

About Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli’s Relationship

The duo met on the shoot of a TV commercial and fell in love. Later, in 2017, the couple tied the knot. Post-marriage, Anushka took a break from her acting career. Later in 2021, the couple were blessed with a baby girl whom they named Vamika. Subsequently, Anushka has not participated in any film projects. She is set to return to the screen with the sports drama Chakda Xpress. Although filming for the movie has concluded, its release date remains undisclosed at present.

