Anushka Sharma-Virat Kohli viral video: Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli visited an Ashram in Vrindavan recently. Their video from the visit is now going viral on social media. It shows the couple sitting with their daughter, Vamika, as they seek blessings at the Ashram of Shri Hita Premanandji.

Virat and Anushka also reportedly attended the Satsang at the Ashram with Vamika, and distributed blankets. The video shows them listening to the priest carefully and then bowing down to express their gratitude. The priest also blesses the couple. He offers a view to Anushka and a garland to little Vamika.

WATCH VIRAT-ANUSHKA’S VIRAL VIDEO FROM VRINDAVAN ASHRAM:

Virat and Anushka reached Vrindavan on Wednesday. The two meditated in an Ashram and then met people. The couple has been travelling since New Year. They first welcomed 2023 with their daughter in Dubai. Virat shared a happy picture with his family as they partied in Dubai with their friends on New Year. They later paid a visit to the famous Ashram in Vrindavan to start the New Year on a blissful note.

Meanwhile, Anushka has wrapped up her upcoming movie Chakda Xpress in which she plays the role of legendary cricketer Jhulan Goswami. She completed the shooting before heading to Dubai for New Year.