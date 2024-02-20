Home

Anushka Sharma-Virat Kohli Welcome Vamika’s Little Baby Brother Akaay

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli on February 20, 2024, announced the birth of their second child. The couple revealed that they are blessed with a baby boy whom they named Akaay.

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli on February 20, 2024, announced the birth of their second child. The couple revealed that they were blessed with a baby boy whom they named Akaay, which means ‘YES’. Anushka shared the news via an Instagram post. For a long period, the news of Anushka’s pregnancy was doing rounds on the internet. However, the couple remained tight-lipped about the matter. For the unversed, Anushka and Virat are already blessed with a baby girl named Vamika.

Taking to Instagram, Anushka shared a post announcing the name of her baby. The post read, “With abundant happiness and hearts full of love, we are pleased to inform everyone that on 15th February, we welcomed our baby boy Akaay and Vamika’s little brother into this world. We seek your blessings and good wishes in this beautiful time in our lives. We request you to kindly respect our privacy at this time. Love and gratitude, Virat and Anushka.”

Take a look at the post here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by AnushkaSharma1588 (@anushkasharma)

Back in January 2024, AB De Villiers confirmed Anushka Sharma’s pregnancy when during a live session on his YouTube Channel the cricketer said, “Yes, his second child is on the way. Yes, it’s family time, and things are important to him. If you are not true and genuine to yourself, you lose track of what you are here for. I think most people’s priority is family. You can’t judge Virat for that. Yes, we miss him, but he has made the right decision.”

Virat and Anushka’s Relationship

Virat and Anushka are one of the most loved couples in the B-town and Cricket fraternity. The couple is often referred to as the power couple. The duo met on a TV commercial where their love story began. Later, in 2017, the couple tied the knot. Post-marriage, Anushka took a break from her acting career. Later in 2021, the couple were blessed with a baby girl whom they named Vamika.

