Virushka Wedding Anniversary: The wedding season is among us, but it was Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli's wedding in 2017 that started the trend of celebrity couples breaking the internet. The couple has now been together for four years, having become parents this year and beginning a new chapter in their lives. They celebrated their fourth wedding anniversary with close friends and family. Virat is holding Anushka by the waist for a group shot in an unknown photo from their celebration that has gone viral on the internet.

Saurabh Malhotra, Anushka's Clean Slate Filmz colleague, posted a photo from the event, which showed Virat holding PK fame by the waist whilst they posed with the others. Anushka, who started her career with Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi was dressed in a white gown with a wide smile on her face, while Virat was dressed in a black hoodie. Their dog, Dude, and their brothers, Vikas Kohli and Karnesh Sharma, were also present.

Take a look:

The couple also penned notes in admiration of each other on the occasion of their four-year wedding anniversary. Anushka uploaded a series of hilarious photos of the two of them together with the caption, “There is no easy way out, there is no shortcut home. Your favourite song and words you’ve lived by always. These words hold true for everything including relationships. Takes tremendous courage to be the person you are in a world filled with perceptions & optics. Thank you for inspiring me when I needed it and for keeping your mind open when you needed to listen. Marriage of equals is only possible when both are secure. And you are the most secure man I know! Like I’ve said earlier, fortunate are those who really know the real you, the soul behind all the achievements, the man behind all the projections cast upon you…May love, honesty, transparency and respect guide us always. P.S.: May we never stop goofin’ around. I love that about us (sic)”

While this is what Virat captioned for the pictures he shared with wife Anushka and little daughter Vamika, “4 Years of you handling my silly jokes and my laziness. 4 years of you accepting me for who I am every day and loving me regardless of how annoying I can be. 4 years of the greatest blessing god could’ve showered on us. 4 years of being married to The most honest, loving, brave woman and the one who inspired me to stand by the right thing even when the whole world could be against you. 4 years of being married to YOU. You complete me in every way, I’ll always love you with all that I have and more. This day is more special as its our first anniversary as a family and life is complete with this little munchkin (sic).”

In a private wedding ceremony in Italy, Virat and Anushka tied the knot. Soon after, they hosted a reception for their friends from Bollywood and Cricket industry. Vamika, the couple’s firstborn, was born on January 11 of this year.

We wish them a life filled with love and joy!