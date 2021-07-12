Mumbai: Anushka Sharma treated her fans with adorable photos of her and Virat Kohli’s daughter Vamika. Anushka and Virat celebrated the newborn’s 6-month birthday. Sharing the photos from baby’s day out, the actor wrote: “Anushka wrote, “Her one smile can change our whole world around! I hope we can both live up to the love with which you look at us, little one. Happy 6 months to us three.” In one of the photos, Anushka was seen lying down and Vamika resting on her chest. In another pic, Virat was seen caught in a candid moment with Vamika. The new parents made sure that Vamika’s face is not revealed in public as they are very private about sharing their lives on social media.Also Read - Brad Hogg Picks India's Ideal Playing XI For T20 World Cup, Virat Kohli And Rohit Sharma to Open

Fans of Anushka and Virat are already totally obsessed with the newborn. Virushka fans turned their attention to his newest addition to the family. As replies flooded his picture, one wrote, "Finalllyyy I'm screamingggggg😍". Another wrote: "Happy half cuteness!❤️".

Celebrities and friends from the industry showered love on Vamika and her parents. Neeti Mohan wrote: "Happy 6th month birthday to angel Vamika 👼 Lots of love to the 3 of you ❤️❤️❤️".

Sonam Kapoor, Aathiya Shetty, Seema Khan, Vaani Kapoor, Kajal Aggarwal, Sania Mirza pour in hearts on the adorable post.

