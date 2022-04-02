Mumbai: Actor Anushka Sharma stunned fans by releasing new and breathtaking images of herself and Virat Kohli from what appears to be a shoot. The power couple dressed up in formals and looked their finest in the new pictures, making a sophisticated stance. Virat wore a black suit, while Anushka wore a gleaming gown. The two sat next to each other on a black couch in the first snap.Also Read - Virat Kohli Recalls Sachin Tendulkar's Words to Him After Being Dismissed in 2011 World Cup Final

Virat was seen glancing sideways while Anushka glanced at the camera with her arm around him. In the next snap, the couple posed while staring at the camera. In the last picture, Virat gazed warmly at Anushka. Anushka chose a shimmery beige gown for the picture, while Virat wore a grey shirt under a black suit. He completed his ensemble with a tie. As the duo posed for the camera, Anushka shared several photos. “We clean up well,” the actor captioned the photo. Also Read - MI vs RR: Rohit Sharma Has Massive Batting Record in Sight; Set to Join Virat Kohli, David Warner in Elite List

Check these statement-making pictures of Anushka-Virat:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by AnushkaSharma1588 (@anushkasharma)

Virat Kohli quickly dropped eye-grabbing attention on the post. He wrote, “Uffff too hot” along with heart and fire emojis and he also tagged his ladylove Anushka. Several others from the cricket and film fraternity reacted to the post. Filmmaker Zoya Akhtar dropped two hearts while Kiara Advani reacted with heart-eye emojis. Indian cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal’s wife and choreographer Dhanashree Chahal also dropped heart-eye emojis on the post. Well, who doesn’t adore this pair?

Anushka has left Clean Slate Productions to concentrate on her first love, acting. The actor is currently busy shooting Chakda Xpress. Jhulan Goswami, one of India’s best cricketers of all time, was the inspiration for this piece. Virat Kohli, on the other hand, will compete in the IPL 2022 for the Royal Challengers Bangalore.

