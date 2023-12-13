Home

Anushka Sharma-Virat Kohli’s Unheard Wedding Song Drops Just at The Right Time an oh It’s so Dreamy! Watch

Anushka Sharma-Virat Kohli clocked in 6 years of marital bliss recently and singer Harshdeep Kaur dropped a heartfelt unseen video from their D-day!

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma celebrated 6 years of their marriage on Monday

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma celebrated 6 years of their marriage on Monday. The powerful duo, who are extremely private about their lives, celebrated their wedding anniversary with their close friends. After Anushka and Virat dropped heartfelt posts for each other, singer Harshdeep Kaur posted an unseen glimpse of their wedding. The singer composed a special song just for the lovely couple – ‘Peer Vi Tu.’

Anushka and Virat’s wedding featured glimpses of their pre-wedding shoot, ring ceremony and saath pheras. The heartwarming moments from the Virushka wedding received immense love on social media. In one of the sequences, Virat planted a sweet kiss on Anushka’s forehead. In another glimpse, the cricketer’s eyes sparkled with love as he saw his lady love walk down the aisle. Their fans went gaga over the wedding video and filled the comment section with heartfelt wishes. Several users expressed their desire to get married to the song created for Virat-Anushka. No doubt they are hailed powerful couple in the industry!

Hashdeep Kaur shared the video on her Instagram account and the caption read, “Sharing the Making of the Song ‘Peer Vi Tu’ – A Song that was specially created for the two most amazing souls Virat Kohli & Anushka Sharma for their Dream Wedding Thank you my dearest @theweddingfilmer @amarkhandha #SonalWadhwa for creating this Masterpiece. I truly feel blessed to have sung this gem Happy Anniversary #Virushka (sic).”

Anushka looked ethereal in a blush pink lehenga designed by Sabyasachi Mukherjee. Her outfit was hand embroidered in silk motifs, exotic birds and butterflies. To complement the bride, Virat donned an ivory sherwani with a light embroidered stole and a pale pink chanderi safa.

For the unversed, Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma tied the knot on 11 December 2017. The couple had a private ceremony in a dreamy setup in Tuscany, Italy. Even though Virat and Anushka are always in the public eye, they sure managed to hold an intimate celebration. In one of the interviews, Anushka was asked how she managed to keep the wedding under wraps and she replied, “We both wanted to keep it genuine.”

