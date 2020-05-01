Actor Anushka Sharma, who turned a year older on May 1, has penned a poem on her birthday where she wants all the sadness and suffering to end from the world. The demise of two Bollywood legends Irrfan Khan and Rishi Kapoor along with the coronavirus pandemic has made all of emotionally weak. The Pari actor took to social media on her 32nd birthday to share a poem. “I wish today, sadness dwindles. I wish today, suffering ends. I know it may not all go away. It does have its own part to play. And the role it dawns, comes at a price, With tears and screams and even stifled cries. I wish today, suffering ends, Sadness and suffering have been friends…” read the first few lines of the poem. Also Read - Justin Langer Sets Sights on Beating in India Their Backyard After Australia Reclaim Top Spot in ICC Test Rankings

“Today, I wish for all this to end,” captioned Anushka. Commenting on Anushka’s post, Kiara Advani wrote: “Happy Birthday Anushka. I pray all that you have wished for comes true. Lots and lots of love.” Neeti Mohan also commented, “May your Birthday wish come true. Wishing you a very Happy and BLESSED birthday. You are truly special 😇”. Also Read - Anushka Sharma Turns 32 Today, Shares Her Immunity-Secret in a Recent Live-Session

Have a look:

Indian cricket captain Virat Kohli also took to Instagram to wish his wife Anushka on her birthday. The wish is as romantic and beautiful as it gets. “You my love bring light into this world. And you light up my world everyday. I love you ❤️”.

Anushka’s birthday comes at a time when an entire nation is experiencing a lockdown owing to the COVID 19 pandemic. She is also heartbroken at the demise of Bollywood actors Rishi Kapoor and Irrfan Khan which she has expressed in an earlier Instagram post.

On the work front, Anushka Sharma has made her debut as a producer on OTT platform. Anushka’s banner, Clean Slate Films has produced the Amazon Prime original series Paatal Lok, which will stream from May 15.