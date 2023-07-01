Home

Entertainment

Have Anushka Sharma’s Brother Karnesh Ssharma And Tripti Dimri Called it Quits? – Read on

Have Anushka Sharma’s Brother Karnesh Ssharma And Tripti Dimri Called it Quits? – Read on

Anushka Sharma's brother Karnesh Ssharma and Tripti Dimri have recently sparked break-up rumours due to this reason.

Have Anushka Sharma's Brother Karnesh Ssharma And Tripti Dimri Called it Quits? - Read on

Anushka Sharma’s Brother Karnesh Ssharma And Tripti Dimri Call it Quits: Anushka Sharma’s brother Karnesh Ssharma and Tripti Dimri have been in the news as one of the most happening couples of B-town. Although, the rumoured love-birds didn’t go exclusive about their relationship status, their Instagram stories spoke otherwise. For a long time, gossip mills and eagle-eyed netizens were speculating about the bonding of the filmmaker-actress duo. Tripti and Irrfan Khan’s son Babil’s debut Qala was produced by Clean Slate Filmz, jointly run by the brother sister duo Anushka and Karnesh. Karnesh and Tripti have now unfollowed each other on social media which has again surprised the rumour mills.

TRIPTI DIMRI-KARNESH SSHARMA PARTED WAYS DUE TO THIS REASON

As the Qala actress and Anushka’s brother have allegedly parted ways after unfollowing each other on Instagram, there has not been any official confirmation by them or their close acquaintances. However, it is being speculated that Tripti and Karnesh had a lot of differences in opinion. It is presumed that it could be one of the reasons the duo might have decided to call it quits. A few months ago Tripti posted a mushy photo in her Instagram stories where she can be seen giving a tight hug to Karnesh. She added few loved-up emojis on her post reshared from Saurabh Malhotra’s Instagram handle. Saurabh is an associate producer at Clean Slate Filmz. He captioned his post as, “My ❤️,” and tagged Tripti and Karnesh.

You may like to read

Tripti made her Bollywood debut with Sunny Deol, Bobby Deol and Shreyas Talpade starrer Poster Boys (2017). She was also praised for her acting prowess in the romantic drama Laila Majnu (2018). However, it was the Netflix horror film Bulbul which got her wide recognition from the audiences.

The actress will next be seen in Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Ranbir Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna, Bobby Deol and Anil Kapoor starrer Animal. She is also part of Vicky Kaushal’s upcoming romantic-comedy Mere Mehboob Mere Sanam.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Entertainment News on India.com.