Anushka Sharma’s Evident Baby Bump at Team India’s Diwali Bash Excites Virushka Fans – Watch Viral Video

Anushka Sharma was seen with an evident baby bump at Team India's Diwali celebration in Bengaluru with husband Virat Kohli - WATCH

The Indian cricket players got together at their hotel in Bengaluru for a joyous Diwali celebration. Everyone looked elegant in their vibrant traditional attire. Anushka Sharma and former captain Virat Kohli joined everyone else, serving festive fashion goals at Team India’s Diwali bash. Fans were excited to spot a noticeable baby bump in the viral video. Anushka Sharma wore a striking purple kurta set with a beautiful dupatta, while Virat Kohli looked dapper in a green kurta. The cricket player politely acknowledged the excited fans as he and his lady love entered the hotel that was hosting the event.

WATCH Anushka Sharma-Virat Kohli Arrive in Style

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Instant Bollywood (@instantbollywood)

The video fueling pregnancy rumours went viral in no time. Anushka Virat’s fans showered immense love in the comment section. One of the users wrote, “Congratulations to them❤️ (sic).” Another user wrote, “Jashn manao re…Mai dusri baar mama banunga (sic).” The third user wrote, “MASHAALLAH MASHAALLAH…. Congratulations to them ❤️❤️❤️ (sic).”

The video came almost a month after rumours about Anushka Sharma’s alleged second pregnancy began to circulate. Everything started when she was attempting to dodge cameras in a video that was posted on X (previously Twitter). Anushka also requested the photographers not to take any pictures of her when she was sitting in a vehicle.

On the work front, Anushka Sharma had a brief appearance in the 2022 movie Qala after making her last cinematic appearance in the 2018 movie Zero. Her next film is Chakda Xpress, which is based on the life of cricket player Jhulan Goswami. Her brother Karnesh Sharma is the producer and Prosit Roy is the director of the movie.

