Anushka Sharma’s Post For Virat Kohli: Actor Anushka Sharma and her cricketer husband Virat Kohli are one of the most beloved couples in the industry. The two never fail to make waves with their love-filled posts for each other. Anushka, who is currently shooting for sports drama Chakda Xpress, dropped an adorable post with her hubby Virat.Also Read - Watch | Virat Kohli Lands in Mohali Ahead Of T20I Series Against Australia, Pics Goes Viral

Anushka Sharma is missing his better half a little extra and this post serves as proof. The actor shared an adorable picture of two along with a heartfelt note that read, “The world seems brighter, exciting, more fun and overall just much much better in places as beautiful as these or even when cooped up in a hotel bio-bubble with this person #MissingHubby too much post.” Also Read - Virat Kohli's New Hairstyle: India's Ex-Skipper New Look Ahead of India vs Australia T20I Series

Anushka and Virat stood close to each other and are all smiles as they posed for the picture. While Anushka looked too pretty in a white T-shirt, trousers and a denim jacket. Virat Kohli looked dapper in a grey T-shirt, trousers and a jacket. The couple stood at the backdrop of a stunning view of nature.

Virat Kohli quickly reacted to the post with hearts and infinity emojis and it has more than 12K likes. Fans filled the comment section with immense love and admiration. They dropped hearts and fire emojis on the post. Ranveer Singh reacted with heart and evil eye emoji in the comment section. Actor Zareen Khan commented, “Aww,” with a red heart emoji. Director Zoya Akhtar also dropped heart emoji for the lovebirds!

Anushka has been filming Chakda Xpress, her upcoming movie in London. Prior to the first T20I encounter against Australia on September 20, Virat and the Indian cricket squad arrived in Mohali on Saturday.

Aren’t Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma just too cute together?