Actor Anushka Sharma is glowing with joy these days as she’s expecting her first child with cricketer husband Virat Kohli in January 2021. The mom-to-be is keeping her fans up-to-date with her adorable pictures. She has been keeping healthy and occasionally indulges in her cravings. In her recent Instagram post, Anushka has shared a throwback picture where she can be seen eating something in a bowl with her legs folded upwards. The caption shared by the Zero actor is hilarious and can make anyone laugh. Also Read - Mommy-to-be Anushka Sharma Looks Chic In A Pink Satin Midi Dress, Sets Maternity Fashion Right

Anushka Sharma wrote, “Throwback to when I could sit like this and eat . Now I can’t sit like this but I can EAT”. Also Read - Year-Ender 2020: 8 Bollywood Celebs And Their Unique Pregnancy Announcements

Have a look at the pretty throwback pic of Anushka:

Meanwhile, Anushka Sharma is not leaving any stone unturned to give fans major maternity fashion goals. For her latest brand collaboration, the diva opted for a pink satin spaghetti strap midi dress. And she looked beautiful! She flaunted her baby bump in style while radiating up pregnancy glow. All decked up in pink, Anushka looked simply gorgeous.

Check out:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by AnushkaSharma1588 (@anushkasharma)



Anushka Sharma will reportedly join work after four months of delivery. She is expected to start working on a new project by May 2021. On the other hand, Virat Kohli will be taking paternity leave when his child will be born. He will join back for the first Test in Adelaide after BCCI granted him the paternity leave.