Bollywood actor Anushka Sharma’s produced web series Paatal Lok has been in the buzz ever since it has premiered on Amazon Prime. Though the series received positive reviews from the viewers and critics, it has now come under the scanner for allegedly promoting Hinduphobic ideology. Netizens have slammed Anushka Sharma and the series for showing anti-Hindu culture and glorifying beef-eating in few scenes. People called out the narrative of the show and trended #BanPaatalLok #PaatalLok on Twitter. Also Read - Virat Kohli Praises Anushka Sharma's Paatal Lok, Says 'Proud of My Love For Producing Masterpiece'
One Twitter user wrote, “Making of such Hindu hating series should not be further entertained. Let’s make a trend to #banpaatallok..Hindus are brainwashed n are going against thr own ppl. Let’s tweet with a tag to ban. Is there away to complain ,as it is hurting Hindu sentiments?” Also Read - Paatal Lok Full HD Available For Free Download Online on Tamilrockers and Other Torrent Sites
Another tweeted, “o basically #patalok is a well-staged anti-hindu,anti-brahmin,anti-RW drama. Which doesn’t look like a propaganda to you but is a very strong one. From web series like Leila to Patal Lok,there’s a constant effort to make people hinduphobic.” Also Read - Paatal Lok Twitter Reaction: Netizens Call Anushka Sharma’s Web-Series Tremendous, Say ‘Move Over Sacred Games’
One more user wrote, “Just finished #patalok yesterday and thinking ye Hindu stereotyping kab band karoge be? Banda agar jamna par se h to wo nashedi hi banega? Dunia me sari pareshani ki jad desh me ek right wing sarkar h? Agar aap liberal chutia nahi h to aap bhai chara jante hi nhi?”
Check out Twitter reactions here:
Helmed by NH10 and Udta Punjab writer Sudip Sharma and produced by Anushka Sharma’s Clean Slate Films, Paatal Lok features Neeraj Kabi, Gul Panag, Jaideep Ahlawat and Abhishek Banerjee. It explores the dark bylanes of immortality and delves into the four estates of democracy surrounded in ancient realms Swargalok (heaven), Dharti Lok (earth), and Patal Lok (netherworld).