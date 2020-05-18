Bollywood actor Anushka Sharma’s produced web series Paatal Lok has been in the buzz ever since it has premiered on Amazon Prime. Though the series received positive reviews from the viewers and critics, it has now come under the scanner for allegedly promoting Hinduphobic ideology. Netizens have slammed Anushka Sharma and the series for showing anti-Hindu culture and glorifying beef-eating in few scenes. People called out the narrative of the show and trended #BanPaatalLok #PaatalLok on Twitter. Also Read - Virat Kohli Praises Anushka Sharma's Paatal Lok, Says 'Proud of My Love For Producing Masterpiece'

One Twitter user wrote, "Making of such Hindu hating series should not be further entertained. Let's make a trend to #banpaatallok..Hindus are brainwashed n are going against thr own ppl. Let's tweet with a tag to ban. Is there away to complain ,as it is hurting Hindu sentiments?"

Another tweeted, "o basically #patalok is a well-staged anti-hindu,anti-brahmin,anti-RW drama. Which doesn't look like a propaganda to you but is a very strong one. From web series like Leila to Patal Lok,there's a constant effort to make people hinduphobic."

One more user wrote, “Just finished #patalok yesterday and thinking ye Hindu stereotyping kab band karoge be? Banda agar jamna par se h to wo nashedi hi banega? Dunia me sari pareshani ki jad desh me ek right wing sarkar h? Agar aap liberal chutia nahi h to aap bhai chara jante hi nhi?”

Check out Twitter reactions here:

So @AnushkaSharma #PatalLokReview #patalok is nothing but one addon to propagandist series.

When you sick people of b’wood are going to stop this shit??? B’wood- Market of sold souls and intellect. #anushkasharmaisurbannaxal pic.twitter.com/FxJR7aFu34 — Dhruvesh Tiwari (@dvs11698) May 18, 2020

▪️M are being harrassed or discriminated at work places, as Hindu employees are racists.

▪️How CBI proved a M guy a Terrorist.

▪️Hindus lynched a M guy for just opening his lunch box in train.

▪️There is conspiracy going on against left jurnos in country.

▪️Hinduphobic #patalok pic.twitter.com/s6Heb1kYqc — Srivastava (@srivastava_2195) May 18, 2020

#patalok

After torturing us with her shit n illogical roles in RNBDJ, JTHJ, SULTAN, PK, BOMBAY VELVET, SANJU, PARI, Phillauri, ADHM, Sui Dhaga, JHMS, ZERO, Overrated actress @AnushkaSharma is back with a anti-hindu series.

Wat a shame🖕😡 pic.twitter.com/kXJqc7qqws — IamNik (@NikhilB15338339) May 18, 2020

Its common these days by struggling actors/Directors/producers to bash Hinduism for cheap publicity!

With hope that it might make their movies & Careers bright

Spreading Propaganda #patalok@ishkarnBHANDARI Sir can You file an FIR and get this series banned for spreading Hatred? pic.twitter.com/c1nEG7AYGh — Awoke Tiwariji (@Gyanitiwariji_) May 18, 2020

Where are your human rights now maam😑😑eating cooked animal whole year while ur heart breaks during a hindu festival diwali😑itna dougla paan kaise aagya aapme😑 patalog is the worst series made by an Indian😑 ur wife of virat kohli doesn’t mean u can produce anything..#patalok pic.twitter.com/P7gzpeMS9n — Suyash jain (@NimaniSuyash) May 18, 2020

Making of such Hindu hating series should not be further entertained.

Let’s make a trend to #banpaatallok..Hindus are brainwashed n are going against thr own ppl.

Let’s tweet with a tag to ban

Is there away to complain ,as it is hurting Hindu sentiments? — Mrmd (@Mrmd72642823) May 17, 2020

Paatal lok by @AnushkaSharma‘s production house is such a crap! It’s just based on a fake anti Hindu propaganda just to mislead and create hate against hindus! #BanPaatalLok — Ankit Chauhan (@AnkitChauhan981) May 17, 2020

One more scene to insult Hindus in #PaatalLok

Hindu Maharaj cooked meat & Hindu Politician eating it in front Goddess sitting on Cow.@AnushkaSharma are you in ur effin senses? What a bl##dy lie. You mean Hindus insult their scared Gods? What exactly you mean? #BoycottPaatalLok pic.twitter.com/p8PlqzcsuX — Sunaina Vinod (@NidarNaari) May 16, 2020



Helmed by NH10 and Udta Punjab writer Sudip Sharma and produced by Anushka Sharma’s Clean Slate Films, Paatal Lok features Neeraj Kabi, Gul Panag, Jaideep Ahlawat and Abhishek Banerjee. It explores the dark bylanes of immortality and delves into the four estates of democracy surrounded in ancient realms Swargalok (heaven), Dharti Lok (earth), and Patal Lok (netherworld).