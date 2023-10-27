Home

Anushka Sharma’s Photo From Ad Fuels Pregnancy Rumours, Fans Spot a Baby Bump

Anushka Sharma on Thursday shared a photo in which her baby bump was visible. And the fans just can't wait for the good news now!

Mumbai: The reports have been viral for some time about Anushka Sharma‘s second pregnancy. And even though she is tight-lipped about the news, she definitely knows how to tease her fans. On Thursday, the actor shared a picture of her baby bump and totally took the fans aback. She has been married to Indian cricketer Virat Kohli for six years and the two are rumours to be expecting their second child after Vamika. The photo that Anushka shared on her Instagram account made the fans get up and notice if there’s a hidden announcement there.

However, it simply turned out to be an advertisement for a phone brand that she endorses. Yes, her baby bump is visible and she looks delightful in that maternity look. But, the photo dates back to the time when she was pregnant with Vamika. The actor ‘upgraded’ her phone to the newer version and she shared a glimpse of the time when she was sitting in the same corner, enjoying her tea and elated to have acquired a new phone. The caption on her latest post reads, “Time flies… And it was time for that much-needed upgrade, so why settle when you can upgrade with #OnePlusOpen (sic).”

Anushka and Virat will reportedly make the news official towards the later months of the pregnancy. The couple is absolutely thrilled to have found joy again in their lives and they are waiting for the World Cup tournament to be over. Their close friends and family members are informed about the news and everyone is excited to have the baby no. 2 in the world. Several reports suggested that before the cricket tournament, the couple was even spotted outside a maternity clinic in Mumbai while the paparazzi clicked them. However, they requested the paps to not publish the pictures and promised to make an announcement soon.

