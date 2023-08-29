Rani Mukerji Speaks About Women-Centric Content On OTT Vs Theatrical Films

Home

‘Anything that changes landscape for women is best’: Rani Mukerji On Women-Centric Content On OTT

The Mardaani actress has always emphasised on women getting leading roles in films. Similarly, in a recent interview, she shared her views on OTT platforms coming up with more women-centric content than theatrical movies.

Rani Mukerji was last seen in Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway.

Bollywood’s Mardaani Rani Mukerji has ruled the silver screens for decades. The actress is not just known for her blockbuster films but also for being vocal and backing women’s rights. She has always used her influential voice to raise awareness about the challenges faced by women. Speaking on similar lines, Rani Mukerji, in a recent interview with Film Companion’s Anupama Chopra, shared her views on OTT platforms coming up with women-centric content as opposed to theatrical movies.

Rani Mukerji On Actresses Playing Lead Roles On OTT Than Theatrical Movies

The Mardaani actress has always emphasised on women getting leading roles in films highlighting that they must reshape the narrative. However, the present trend indicates that women are prominently taking the reins on streaming platforms more than in theatrical movies. During her recent interaction, Rani was asked if she believes streaming has changed the narrative for women.

The actress said, “Of course, I believe anything that changes the landscape for women is best, and women who want to do it are best as long as people see our work. We actors can only thrive when people see our work. We’re not working for five people to watch our film, right? We want our work to be seen by people all over the world.”

Watch the interview here:

Rani Mukerji On Why Some Movies Can Only Be Made For OTT

Elaborating on why some films can only be made for OTT and not for theatrical experience, Rani said, “There are different reasons why a film cannot be made for theatrical experience. Whether it’s the monetisation or whether the audience is really wanting to go and see a certain piece, but they’re comfortable watching it in the confines of their homes, so be it.”

She added, “But my individual point is that I would try and give my audience a theatrical experience with the woman being the central character. The one who is driving the narrative, and hopefully, I would believe that the audience would come and watch it. As long as my producer can make money, I will continue doing that with theatrical films.”

Rani Mukerji’s Upcoming Works

On the work front, Rani Mukerji was last seen in the 2023 legal drama film Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway. Directed by Ashima Chibber, the film was based on the true story of an Indian couple whose children were forcefully taken away by Norwegian authorities in 2011. However, as per reports, the Hichki actress is looking forward to being a part of the third installment of Mardaani.

