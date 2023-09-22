Home

AP Dhillon Breaks Silence on ‘Hate And Division’ Amid India-Canada Tension And Khalistan Controversy: “Political Groups Use Our Public Image as Chess…”

AP Dhillon and other Punjabi singers have been facing the music amid the ongoing India-Canada tension. The popular Canada-based singer now writes a big note in his Instagram stories, breaking his silence for the first time.

AP Dhillon's statement amid Khalistan controversy (Photo: Instagram/ AP Dhillon)

AP Dhillon’s statement amid Khalistan controversy: A day after India cancels the tour of Canada-based Punjabi artist Shubhneet Singh, singer AP Dhillon takes to his Instagram stories to release an official statement amid the political tension between India and Canada. The popular Punjabi singer shared a big note on social media in the wee hours of Friday and spoke in length about facing ‘hatred’ online. He mentioned how he and others like him are artists who are simply trying to unite the world with their music irrespective of boundaries and without any discrimination. However, Dhillon highlights that they are constantly made the scapegoats by the politicians and the ones seeking propaganda to ‘fuel more division.’

AP Dhillon’s Official Statement Amid Khalistan Controversy

AP Dhillon’s statement comes at a crucial time when India and Canada are dealing with their strained relationship following the Khalistan controversy. He wrote, “I try to stay out of all the social mania as it is clear to me that regardless of what I say or do, it is a lost cause… someone, somewhere, is going to spin the narrative to their liking and create more division. As an artist, it has become almost impossible to stay focused on your craft and do what you want. I try to be mindful of everyone’s sentiments but it’s gotten to a point where we have to second and triple-guess our every move due to the fear of unintentionally fuelling even more division (sic).”

Dhillon blamed the political groups for using artists like him for their benefit and dividing people across the world. “Special interest and political groups constantly use our public image as a chess piece to further their agenda while we are just trying to make art that helps people on an individual level, regardless of their colour, race, religion, nationality, gender, etc (sic),” he added.

The ‘Brown Munde’ singer requested people to focus on spreading love and peace. He said this is the time when we have to showcase our unity without getting influenced by the ‘hateful programs’. He concluded, “Spread love not hate. Let’s start thinking for ourselves and not let hateful influences program our beliefs. We are ALL one. Let’s not let man made social constructs divide us. Division has gotten us to this point but unity is the key to the future (sic).”

What is The Whole Issue?

All this started when Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau claimed earlier this month that ‘agents of the Indian government’ carried out the killing of Canadian citizen Hardeep Singh Nijjar involved with the separatist Sikh Khalistan movement. Later, Shubhneet shared a distorted map of India excluding Punjab, Jammu & Kashmir and the north-eastern states on social media with the caption ‘Pray for Punjab’ which triggered the entire issue. The singer’s India tour was cancelled and the BJP also demanded an FIR to be launched against him. Following this, several other Punjabi artists, especially those based out of Canada, have been at the receiving end of online hate.

Meanwhile, On Wednesday, Indian nationals and Indian students in Canada were advised to avoid travelling to regions and potential venues in Canada that have seen growing anti-India activities. As per the official release issued by the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), Indian students in Canada were particularly advised to exercise extreme caution and remain vigilant.

Your thoughts on Dhillon’s statement?

