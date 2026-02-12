Home

AP Dhillon faces backlash for ‘horrible attempt’ at lip-sync on The Great Indian Kapil Show; netizens reacts: ‘Sunil Grover did…’

In the glitzy and glamorous world of showbiz, celebrities are always under the radar, whether it is for their personal lives or professional lives, and sometimes this scrutiny invites unexpected criticism. One such similar case happened with Punjabi singer AP Dhillon, who recently found himself in the middle of online debate after his appearance on The Great Indian Kapil Show. While fans were excited to see the global music sensation share the stage with comedian Anubhav Singh Bassi, his performance quickly became a talking point for all the wrong reasons.

AP Dhillon Appears On Kapil Sharma’s Show

Punjabi singer AP Dhillon recently appeared on The Great Indian Kapil Show alongside comedian Anubhav Singh Bassi. During the episode, the singer performed a snippet of one of his popular tracks. However, viwers were not happy with this segment. Many called the segment a “horrible” attempt at lip-syncing.

Host Kapil Sharma requested AP Dhillon to sing a few lines from one of his songs, and the singer chose With You. While the performance appeared to be live, many Reddit users were unconvinced and accused him of lip-syncing instead of singing live

Singer Opens Up About His Struggles

During the episode, AP also spoke about his early struggles and journey to success. Speaking about his initial days in Canada, he shared: “The toughest moment for me was when I first landed in Canada. I had no place to stay. My dad gave me some money, but I was never born with a silver spoon. So, I didn’t have a credit card at that time. I went to a hotel and said, ‘I’d like to stay here, and I have this much cash.’ They asked me for a credit card, and I asked, ‘What’s that?’ They refused to give me a room. So, I stepped outside and slept in front of the hotel.”

Reddit Reacts Strongly

Despite the emotional revelation, social media conversations largely revolved around his performance. One user wrote, “Kapil is a singer, probably sad seeing this sh*t.” Another comment read, “McDonald’s of Punjabi music scene.” A third added, “They don’t even know how to lip-sync?”

The criticism didn’t stop there. During the episode, Sunil Grover turned one of AP’s songs into a comic rendition. Another Reddit user wrote, “Sunil Grover did better than him.” Another commented, “Sunil rocked, AP shocked.”

Some users even noticed Kapil Sharma’s reaction. One wrote, “Kapil Sharma is unironically a better singer than him smh…” Another joked, “Lmfao, Kapil looking at him like ‘bro at least pretend to move your lips.’” A different comment stated, “Dhillon is staring straight into Kapil’s soul while singing; couldn’t even lip-sync properly. Poor Kapil is horrified!”

About The Great Indian Kapil Show

The comedy show features Kapil as the host and also stars Sunil Grover, Krushna Abhishek, and Kiku Sharda, along with Navjot Singh Sidhu and Archana Puran Singh as permanent guests. Currently the show is in its fourth season. The upcoming episode will see Shahid Kapoor, Triptii Dimri, and Avinash Tiwary gracing the couch to promote their film O Romeo. The episode is set to air on Valentine’s Day, February 14.

