AP Dhillon Suffers Massive Injuries: Indo-Canadian singer AP Dhillon has been hospitalised after he suffered an injury while on tour. The popular singer took to his Instagram stories to apologise to his fans for the inconvenience. He has also shared a picture from his hospital bed and the new dates of the cancelled shows. The Punjabi Singer, known for his songs like Excuses, Brown Munde Ma Belle, and Summer High, among others, began his month-long North American on October 8th.

Sharing his picture from the hospital bed, he wrote, "To all my fans in California. It breaks my heart to inform you that my shows in San Francisco and Los Angeles are being postponed due to an unfortunate injury that I suffered while on tour. I am doing well. And I am expected to fully recover. However, I will not be able to perform at this time. I have been waiting eagerly to see you all and apologise for any inconvenience this may cause you. See you all in a few weeks. Hang on to your tickets. They will be valid for the newly rescheduled dates."

AP DHILLON SHARES A PICTURE FROM HOSPITAL BED

AP Dhillon shared rescheduled dates in another story on his Instagram handle. He wrote, “Rescheduled dates… San Francisco: November 1 to December 13, November 2 to December 14… Los Angeles: November 4 to December 11.”

We wish AP Dhillon a speedy recovery!