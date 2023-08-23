Home

AP Dhillon recently spoke about Indian artists and music getting recognition in United Sates and Canada.

AP Dhillon Weighs in on ‘Brown Community’ Getting Global Recognition: AP Dhillon is currently getting accolades ever since his documentary series AP Dhillon: First of A Kind released on OTT. The singer shot to fame with songs like Brown Munde, Excuses and Summer High. The singer, rapper and record producer’s musical journey from Punjab’s Gurdaspur to Vancouver in Canada has been documented in the docu-series. His shot to fame at a global level is being hailed by his fans and followers. Dhillon reacted to the same in a recent interview. He also spoke about how ‘brown community’ was not taken seriously earlier by the West.

AP DHILLON FEELS INDIAN ARTISTS ARE FINALLY GETTING RECOGNITION IN US AND CANADA

In an interaction with PTI, the Brown Munde singer said, “We, as a brown community, are getting the light, the appreciation that we deserve, and that our culture is moving forward, like hip-hop music… I don’t think the world took us seriously before, and now they are.” He further added, “The music coming from India or the Indian people, who are in Canada or in States, is getting recognised. It is amazing to see all these artists now doing different things, trying independently… So it gave people hope that, ‘If he can do it, I can do it too’.”

AP DHILLON EARLIER WANTED TO BE A BASKETBALL PLAYER

Dhillon also confessed that in-spite of music being his passion, he previously wanted to be a basketball player. He told, “Before this, I just wanted to be a basketball player. When I moved to Canada, I was in survival mode. I salute all the students who go there. They work so hard, they go there from such a different culture. They try to fit in, there is pressure of working, making money, and going to school. Sometimes you forget about your dreams, you just want to survive. But we didn’t stop. Music was always my passion. I wanted to make music, I loved singing, and playing guitar here and there.”

Recalling his inspiration, the singer stated that, “I used to listen to artist tracks, I would listen to a lot of Punjabi artists like Jitender Sartaj, Garry Sandhu, Amar Singh Chamkila, they are legends, Gurdip Mann. I used to listen to all sorts of music… There’ve been some great artists, like so many… Arjit Singh, AR Rahman, Siddhu was amazing. There is a lot of old music. So, a lot of these artists inspire.”

AP Dhillon’s documentary series AP Dhillon: First of A Kind is currently streaming on Amazon Prime.

