Aparna Nair Death: Police Suspect Family And Register a Case of Unnatural Death

Malayalam actor Aparna Nair was in a disturbed mental state for the past few days, as per the reports. The police has registered a case of unnatural death.

Malayalam Actor Aparna Nair Found Dead in Thiruvananthapuram

A day after the suicide of actress Aparna Nair, police on Friday initiated a probe and registered a case of unnatural death. Investigations revealed that owing to some domestic issues, the actor was in a disturbed mental state for the past few days. The 33-year-old actress was found hanging at her house on Thursday late evening. Her husband shared the news. As per sources, the last call Aparna made was to her mother during which expressed her deep sadness.

According to a report, Aparna Nair was found dead at 7:30 pm on Thursday. Her mother and sister were present in the house at the time of the incident. The police suspect family issues in the suicide of actress Aparna Nair.

Aparna has acted in several films such as Megatheertham, Mudhugauv, Achayans, Kodathi Samaksham Balan Vakeel, Kalki etc. She also appeared in television serials such as Chandanamazha and Atmasakhi.

Aparna is survived by her husband and two daughters Thraya and Krithika.

The police are in the process of taking statements of her sister and mother besides her husband.

May her soul rest in peace.

Dial-up, speak and share if you are struggling with any mental issues. Remember, you are not alone!

MITRAM FOUNDATION ( Bengaluru ) – 080-25722573

COOJ Mental Health Foundation (GOA): 0832-2252525

SANJIVINI ( DELHI ) – Centre 1 (Jangpura): 011-24311918 , 011-24318883 , 011-43001456, Centre 2 (Qutub Institutional Area) : 011- 40769002 , 011-41092787

VANDRAVELA FOUNDATION (Gujarat) – 18602662345

Disclaimer: These numbers have been aggregated from publicly available sources and their veracity is not attributed to India.com.

