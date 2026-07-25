Aparna Sen breaks silence on CJP protest, praises students and slams police violence: ‘Unarmed kids…’

Veteran filmmaker Aparna Sen has joined a growing list of public figures supporting the student-led CJP protest. In an emotional message, she praised the students' courage, condemned the alleged violence against unarmed protesters, and urged the nation to stand with them.

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Aparna Sen (PC: Twitter)

Veteran actor, National award winner, and filmmaker Aparna Sen has spoken out in support of the student-led CJP protest, describing the young demonstrators as a source of hope and courage at a time when the country is witnessing growing unrest over education-related issues. In a heartfelt message shared on social media, Sen became visibly emotional while talking about the peaceful protest. She praised the students for standing up for their rights through democratic means and questioned the reported use of force against those she described as unarmed young people. Her remarks have added another prominent voice to the ongoing debate surrounding the protests, which have sparked widespread public attention over the past week. Here’s what Aparna Sen said.

Aparna Sen praises students for their courage

Sharing a video message on Instagram, Aparna Sen said she was deeply moved after watching the students protest peacefully. She described them as “brave and courageous” and said they had reminded the country of the true spirit of democratic dissent. Sen admitted that watching the students brought tears to her eyes and said society had much to learn from their determination and resilience. Sharing a video on Instagram, she wrote, “20th July was an unforgettable night! Our children showed us the way when we had become blasé. Today I feel outraged at the way those unarmed kids were beaten up! How dare they! How dare they hurt the future of our nation? Some of those kids will be our future leaders, doctors, scientists, educators, and artists! And we beat them up instead of nurturing them! This is unacceptable! The nation must stand in solidarity with them. It is now or never.”

She also applauded the protesters for expressing their demands without resorting to violence, calling their actions an example of how citizens can raise their voices while respecting democratic values.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @senaparna9

Filmmaker condemns alleged violence against unarmed students

Along with expressing solidarity, Sen strongly criticised the reported violence against students during the protest. In the caption accompanying her post, she wrote that she felt outraged by the way “unarmed kids” were allegedly beaten and questioned how anyone could justify hurting the country’s future. She said today’s students would go on to become future doctors, scientists, teachers, artists and leaders, adding that they deserved encouragement rather than violence. She called the alleged treatment of the protesters “unacceptable” and urged people across the country to stand in solidarity with them.

Her comments come days after allegations of excessive force during the protest, with authorities facing criticism from several public figures and organisations. An internal inquiry has also been initiated into the conduct of security personnel during the crackdown.

Support for CJP protest continues to grow

Aparna Sen is among several well-known personalities who have expressed support for the students in recent days. Celebrities including Huma Qureshi, Prakash Raj, Ratna Pathak Shah, Riteish Deshmukh, and Amol Palekar have also spoken about the protests, with many calling for accountability and urging that students be allowed to voice their concerns peacefully.

The student-led demonstrations, centred on concerns over alleged examination irregularities and demands for reforms, have continued to draw national attention. While authorities and organisers have offered differing accounts of the events during the protests, the issue has sparked widespread discussion about students’ right to peaceful dissent and the response of law enforcement.