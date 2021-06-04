Mumbai: There is good news in the Khurana family as Bollywood actor Aparshakti Khurana and wife Aakriti Ahuja is expecting their first child together. They took to Instagram to share the good news and posted some absolutely pretty pictures to make the big announcement. However, Aparshakti’s funny caption took the limelight. Ayushmann Khurana’s brother wrote: “Lockdown me kaam to expand ho nahi paya, humne socha family hi expand kar lete hain (We could not expand our work during the lockdown so we decided to expand our family instead) #preggeralert.” Also Read - Pati Patni Aur Woh Review: Comedy is Missing in Kartik Aaryan, Bhumi Pednekar, Ananya Panday Film

Aparshakti and Aakriti made shared the same monochrome pic where she is seen flaunting her baby bump. They look adorable like always. On the other hand, Aakriti Ahuja shared her pregnancy news with this ROFL caption: "Doing our bit to add to this Baby Boomer generation. #PreggerAlert."

Those who don't know, Aakriti is the founder of the event management company LaFeria Events.

Have a look at the funny pregnancy post:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Aparshakti Khurana (@aparshakti_khurana)

Several celebrities from Bollywood such as Kartik Aaryan, Neena Gupta, Swara Bhaskar, Sanya Malhotra, Huma Qureshi, Ekta Kaul, Varun Sharma and others congratulated the couple in the comments section.

On the work front, Aparshakti Khurana made his feature film debut with Aamir Khan’s Dangal and has been a part of blockbusters like Stree, Luka Chuppi, and Pati, Patni Aur Woh. He is awaiting the release for his first solo lead film Helmet, opposite Pranutan Bahl. Aparshakti is gradually making his space in Bollywood and making his presence count. The radio jockey-turned-actor says he had to wait patiently for the best offers to come his way.