The Deol family's cult classic Apne was a blockbuster. Now, the director Anil Sharma and producer Deepak Mukut bring three generations of Deols i.e. Dharmendra, Sunny Deol, Bobby Deol and Karan Deol together for its sequel Apne 2. They will be seen together on screen for the first time. The announcement was made on social media by both Sunny and Bobby Deol with a brief motion poster. On the occasion of Guru Nanak Jayanti, the makers and the family decided to announce its sequel with the blessings of Guru Nanak Ji. "#Apne2. It feels good to be home. See you on Diwali 2021! @aapkadharam #SunnyDeol @imkarandeol @anilsharma_dir @sohamrockstrent @deepakmukut".

The film will go on floors in March 2021 and will release around Diwali 2021. The shooting might take place in Punjab and Europe. It will have double the action, drama, emotions and entertainment with new characters being added in.

Apne 2 is going to be an extension of the family bonding that was seen in the first film. Bobby talked about the chemistry between the three actors in the family and said, “I believe papa, bhaiyya, and I have innate chemistry, which clicks with the audience. The Deols are known to be a close-knit family, and [our values] are reflected in the family dramas we make. The familial relationships were the USP of Apne.”

Apne released in 2007 was around the importance of family bonds. It was a sports drama that also featured Shilpa Shetty and Katrina Kaif.