Apoorva Makhija aka Rebel Kid reveals she is moving to New York after constant boycott-comeback cycle: ‘I have always wanted…’

Apoorva Makhija, popularly known as Rebel Kid, has moved to New York for further studies. The influencer recently opened up about her decision and why she wanted a change.

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Apoorva Makhija aka Rebel Kid (PC: Instagram)

Apoorva Makhija, better known to The Rebel Kid, is entering a new chapter in her life. The content creator has moved from India to New York, and this time, the change is not for a brand collaboration or a short trip. Apoorva is in the US for further studies and has spoken openly about what pushed her to make the move. From wanting to meet people outside her usual social circle to experiencing life in a city she has admired for years and learn a lot of new things, the influencer has several reasons behind the decision. Interestingly, she revealed that her choice was quite straightforward when it came to picking where she wanted to study.

Apoorva Makhija moves to New York for further studies

Apoorva Makhija confirmed her move to New York through social media and also spoke about it during a conversation on the Untriggered with AminJaz podcast. She revealed that she had already moved to New York by the time the podcast episode was released. The influencer explained that New York had always fascinated her. During the podcast, she recalled visiting the city and immediately feeling that she wanted to live there.

Apoorva opened up about life after the India’s Got Latent controversy, saying she is tired of the constant cycle of getting cancelled and making a comeback. Despite filtering her words in vlogs, she said she still doesn’t understand why she keeps facing backlash.

Apoorva Makhija aka Rebel Kid confirmed she has moved to Newyork (USA) permanently. She even said Everyone in USA is well dressed their food is great and her favourite webseries like Euphoria is from their. pic.twitter.com/QefBtKRlnG — Gagan Choudhary (@trigguuuu) August 18, 2026

She said, “I have travelled quite a lot, and when I landed in New York, I was like I really want to live here. There’s something about this city; it’s so fast, everyone is so well-dressed, the food is great, and I love the architecture. I have seen New York in every single web series that I love, and so I always wanted to live there. So I applied to only one college because I only wanted to live in New York. I was like if I get in, I get in and I will go. And I got in. So now, I have to go.”

Her decision was apparently so clear that she applied to just one college in New York. For Apoorva, getting into that college meant she would move, rather than keeping multiple options open in different cities.

Why did Rebel Kid want to leave India?

Sharing the podcast video link on her Instagram story, Apoorva wrote, “So I don’t live in India anymore.” For Apoorva, the move is not simply about getting another degree. She said she wanted to meet new people and experience a life outside the world she had become familiar with through content creation.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by UNTRIGGERED with AminJaz (@untriggeredpodcast)

In the podcast is also said, “I wanted to start a beauty and personal care brand and I reached out to people and these are people that you’ve seen on TV and people are dying to talk about one hour and if they put money in our company, they will be able to make our life. That’s how people perceive these people and they were ready to like put in money, take care of operations, give me 50 % equity, make sure that they buy me out in a few years. They were ready to do all of that and when I was working on this brand. I realized that I don’t know so much like i don’t know how supply chain works i don’t know, how to do operations except for marketing and branding there is barely anything that i know in this world.”

She further revealed, “My dad still takes care of my finances and it’s so like stupid why can’t I just learn it. I was like I’m going to force myself to get a degree that teaches me all of this and I’m going to force myself to sit with people who have worked in these fields who want to run businesses who have probably worked at really senior positions in companies and I’m going to learn and if nothing else I get to live in New York.”

“I don’t want my circle to be just creators”: Apoorva Makhija

The influencer explained that her social circle in Mumbai had become closely connected to her work. Most of the new people she met were creators, and she wanted to step outside that environment. She felt that her thinking had become limited and believed going back to college would give her an opportunity to meet people from completely different backgrounds.

She shared, “I want to meet new people, and the only way you can do that is through college. Here (In Mumbai), I can only meet new creators through this job. I don’t want my circle to be just creators. My thinking has become very limited, I haven’t touched grass in a very long time, and I just want to meet new people who don’t care about this world. The only way I could do that was if I go and study.”

She has built a large following through social media and has also expanded into television and reality entertainment. She is currently known for her appearance on Lock Upp 2, where she has been making headlines with her outspoken personality.