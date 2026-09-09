Apoorva Mukhija aka Rebel Kid kisses Amin Jaz in viral video, sparks dating rumours

A romantic moment between Apoorva Mukhija and Amin Jaz during their Turkey getaway has sent social media into a frenzy. Fans are now speculating about the nature of their bond after the video surfaced online.

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Apoorva Mukhija kisses Amin Jaz in Turkey (PC: Twitter)

The dating rumours surrounding content creator Apoorva Mukhija and DJ Amin Jaz have gained fresh attention after a video from Turkey surfaced online. The clip shows the two sharing an intimate moment at a party where Amin was working as a DJ. Their equation has been under discussion for some time although neither Apoorva nor Amin has officially confirmed that they are dating. The latest video has now led fans to wonder if the two have finally made their relationship public. Apoorva is currently in New York pursuing an MBA after moving there to begin a new phase in her life.

Apoorva Mukhija and Amin Jaz’s viral video

The video shows Amin Jaz behind the DJ console at a party in Turkey with Apoorva aka The Rebel Kid, standing beside him. During the celebration Amin steps away from the console and pulls Apoorva closer before kissing her.

The moment is briefly interrupted when someone approaches them. Apoorva then moves away but later returns and leans towards Amin before giving him two kisses. The clip quickly spread across social media with several fans describing it as a possible “hard launch” of their relationship.

Many users reacted positively to the video. One fan wrote, “We are so happy for them. They look so cute together.” Another commented, “They look so happy. Apoorva’s glowing.” Someone else wrote, “Omg, the love is so visible,” while another fan simply reacted, “How cute is the video.”

However, not everyone was comfortable with the clip being shared online. Some users questioned why the apparently private moment was recorded and posted. One comment read, “Why are you recording them and if you did, why post it? They are in their private space brother, have some respect.” Another user wrote, “Whoever posted this, shame!”

See viral video of Apoorva Mukhija and Amin Jaz here

The “so-called” rebel kid Apoorva Mukhija was spotted kissing the DJ Amin Jaz in Turkey.

Speculation claims that they’re dating each other. pic.twitter.com/eE3c14bb2F — Srikanth Bhalaji (@SBhalaji94) September 9, 2026

Why Apoorva and Amin are linked

Apoorva has not publicly confirmed her relationship status. However, her interactions with Amin have repeatedly caught the attention of fans. Before moving to New York she appeared on his podcast where their playful and visibly shy exchanges sparked further speculation.

The two were also spotted together at Farah Khan‘s Lock Upp Season 2 after-party. Apoorva had earlier revealed that she travelled to Turkey during a four-day university break to meet her boyfriend. She did not identify him but the latest video has led fans to believe she may have been referring to Amin.

Who is Amin Jaz?

Amin Jaz is a Mumbai-based DJ music producer and digital creator. He is known for hosting Untriggered with AminJaz which began in 2020 and features conversations around relationships pop culture comedy mental health and internet culture. He reportedly started DJing at 16 and began performing professionally in 2015. His work has since taken him to different venues and music festivals.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hamshyre (@hamshyre)

Apoorva’s new chapter in New York

Apoorva recently moved to New York to pursue an MBA. During her podcast appearance with Amin she said studying abroad had always been part of her plans. She also spoke about the impact of the India’s Got Latent controversy on her mental health and described her decision to leave India as the beginning of a new chapter.

For now neither Apoorva nor Amin has addressed the latest dating speculation. The viral Turkey video has certainly added more fuel to the ongoing rumours.