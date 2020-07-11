SonyLiv’s latest offering Undekhi, starring Dibyendu Bhattacharya and Harsh Chhaya, has landed itself in the soup after its promotional gimmick goes wrong. As a part of the promotion for the web series, people have been receiving a call from a man named Rishi, who in a trembling voice says that he has witnessed a murder and now the murderers are after his life. At the end of the call, the man reveals that it is a promotional call from SonyLiv for their latest web series Undekhi. Also Read - Salman Khan's Rumoured Girlfriend Iulia Vantur to Host a Web-Series About Actors' Personal Lives, Superstar to do First Episode
Now, netizens have called out the insensitive promotional gimmick on Twitter. One user wrote, "#SonyLIV #sonylivoriginals #MumbaiPolice I want to report an insensitive and ridiculous promotional activity undertaken by #SonyLIV i got a call saying main rishi bol raha hoon i need help i saw a murder and i recorded it and now they are trying to murder me."
Another tweeted, "A ridiculous #promotional call trick by #Undekhi #SonyLIV Do U even realise what this can cause to a person if they miss out the last few words in panic. Get a better way to promote your series."
Actor Mini Mathur also took to the micro-blogging site and wrote, “Has everyone finally LOST THE PLOT??? Such a pathetic, insensitive marketing gimmick at a time when people are already on edge and anxious. What a blooming shame!”
Soon after people started calling out the channel for promotional call, SonyLiv issued an apology and tweeted, “If you have received a call for our show Undekhi & it has disturbed you we would like to sincerely apologise to you. This was a test activity that has gone out accidentally & our intention was not to cause any kind of discomfort or panic. We sincerely regret any inconvenience.”
Crime thriller Undekhi revolves around a murder after an intoxicated rich man shoots a dancer dead after she refuses to match steps with him at a stag party. Rishi, who is a photographer captures the entire crime and is then threatened by powerful people.