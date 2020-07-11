SonyLiv’s latest offering Undekhi, starring Dibyendu Bhattacharya and Harsh Chhaya, has landed itself in the soup after its promotional gimmick goes wrong. As a part of the promotion for the web series, people have been receiving a call from a man named Rishi, who in a trembling voice says that he has witnessed a murder and now the murderers are after his life. At the end of the call, the man reveals that it is a promotional call from SonyLiv for their latest web series Undekhi. Also Read - Salman Khan's Rumoured Girlfriend Iulia Vantur to Host a Web-Series About Actors' Personal Lives, Superstar to do First Episode

Now, netizens have called out the insensitive promotional gimmick on Twitter. One user wrote, “#SonyLIV #sonylivoriginals #MumbaiPolice I want to report an insensitive and ridiculous promotional activity undertaken by #SonyLIV i got a call saying main rishi bol raha hoon i need help i saw a murder and i recorded it and now they are trying to murder me.” Also Read - Karan Kundrra to go Back in Time in Web Series It Happened In Calcutta

Another tweeted, “A ridiculous #promotional call trick by #Undekhi #SonyLIV Do U even realise what this can cause to a person if they miss out the last few words in panic. Get a better way to promote your series.” Also Read - HCL sets up IoT COLLAB innovation centres in US, India

Actor Mini Mathur also took to the micro-blogging site and wrote, “Has everyone finally LOST THE PLOT??? Such a pathetic, insensitive marketing gimmick at a time when people are already on edge and anxious. What a blooming shame!”

@SonyLIV got a horrible promotion call where a man is speaking about getting murdered. Its the most upsetting and unpleasant call and please be human and stop the crap once and for all. Undekhi is something I never want to watch because of this horrible call — M (@mansi_1) July 10, 2020

@SonyLIV Absolutely disgusted with this ill-timed and insensitive phone call I received for a promotion of some crap show I would probably never even think about again. Unethical. Absolutely unethical. — Nader Balooch (@ayewhatmen) July 10, 2020

Shame on you @SonyLIV I just got to know that this call is a promotional gimmick for your new show. I was on the floor breathless with panic when I got it. Are you out of your mind doing this??? @MumbaiPolice you must take action. This is appalling and unethical. https://t.co/4Vp1YAzYjW — smriti kiran (@smritikiran) July 10, 2020

What a ridiculous #promotional call trick by #Undekhi #SonyLIV Do U even realise what this can cause to a person if they miss out the last few words in panic. Get a better way to promote your series #webseries #advertisement #ScamAlert #murdercall #unethical #worldpremiereseries pic.twitter.com/8CzUhTkVti — Suvrata Bhati (@BhatiSuvrata) July 10, 2020

#SonyLIV #sonylivoriginals #MumbaiPolice

I want to report an insensitive and ridiculous promotional activity undertaken by #SonyLIV i got a call saying main rishi bol raha hoon i need help i saw a murder and i recorded it and now they are trying to murder me. — Sneha Bajpai (@SnehaBajpai6) July 10, 2020

Got a very disturbing call from this number +91 140 880 0135 @MumbaiPolice…The gentleman said he has witnessed a murder. Has recorded it on his phone & now those people want to kill him. He hung up after that. He was crying & quavering while speaking. Please look into this. — smriti kiran (@smritikiran) July 10, 2020

Hey @SonyLIV – how dare you stoop so low and make actors/recordings call you saying ‘I’ve just seen a murder, I’m in danger’ ?? I waited to figure the CTA – which was ‘watch your damn show’ but it’s a mental health hazard, can cause anxiety and panic to anyone. It’s UNETHICAL. — Rohini Ramnathan (@rotalks) July 10, 2020

Soon after people started calling out the channel for promotional call, SonyLiv issued an apology and tweeted, “If you have received a call for our show Undekhi & it has disturbed you we would like to sincerely apologise to you. This was a test activity that has gone out accidentally & our intention was not to cause any kind of discomfort or panic. We sincerely regret any inconvenience.”

If you have received a call for our show Undekhi & it has disturbed you we would like to sincerely apologise to you. This was a test activity which has gone out accidentally & our intention was not to cause any kind of discomfort or panic. We sincerely regret any inconvenience. — SonyLIV (@SonyLIV) July 10, 2020

Crime thriller Undekhi revolves around a murder after an intoxicated rich man shoots a dancer dead after she refuses to match steps with him at a stag party. Rishi, who is a photographer captures the entire crime and is then threatened by powerful people.