Movies and Web Series to Watch Online in April 2021: It's the first day of the month today and you must be looking for upcoming web-series and movies on OTT platforms such as Netflix, Amazon Prime, Zee5 and SonyLIV. Here is a compilation of all the movies, TV shows and web-series that are releasing in April 2021

AMAZON PRIME VIDEO

April 2

Manifest S3 (Episodic release)

April 4

Anbirkiniyal (Tamil) (Official remake of Helen) –

April 9

Hello Charlie (Hindi)

Well Done Baby (Marathi) (Gudi Padwa Special)

THEM S1

April 12

Fear The Walking Dead S6B

April 27

The Handmaid’s Tale S4 (episodic)

April 30

Tom Clancy’s Without Remorse (Movie)

SonyLIV

Kathmandu Connection: The gripping and engaging narrative revolves around three parallel investigations across borders. Directed by Sachin Pathak, the show has an ensemble cast that includes Amit Sial, Gopal Datt, Aksha Pardasany, Anshumaan Pushkar and others. The show will stream this April only on SonyLIV.

Leonardo: In the series, viewers will learn how Leonardo da Vinci grew into an unparalleled genius whose work overturned the established order. His restless curiosity flitted between arts, science and technology, driven by a profound quest for knowledge and determined to unfold the mysteries of the world around him. The series attempts to unlock the enigma of this extraordinary man, through an untold story of mystery and passion. Created by Frank Spotnitz and Steve Thompson the show features Aidan Turner, Giancarlo Giannini, Matilda De Angelis amongst others. The show releases on 9th April only on SonyLIV.

Woke: Keef, a cartoonist on the cusp of mainstream success finds himself perpetually “awakened” after an unexpected encounter with the police. Hilarious and unique, Woke offers playful yet profound social commentary. Directed by Maurice “Mo” Marable, the show features Lamorne Norris, Cedric the Entertainer, JB Smoove, and Nicole Byer. The show hits SonyLIV on 16th April.

Call Your Mother: An empty-nester mom who wonders how she ended up alone while her children live their best lives thousands of miles away In Los Angeles. She decides her place is with her family and as she reinserts herself into their lives, her kids realize they might actually need her more than they thought. Directed by Pamela Fryman, the show is lead by Kyra Sedgwick, Joey Bragg and Rachel Sennott. The comedy show will stream on and from 30th April only on SonyLIV.

NETFLIX

April 1

Schindler’s List

The Theory of Everything

American Sniper

Goodfellas

Riverdale S5 Ep10

Shrek

Shrek 2

Steve Jobs

The Mummy: Tomb of the Dragon Emperor

April 2:

Irul

April 5:

Mandela

April 6:

Motu Patlu in Dragon’s World

Motu Patlu in the game of Zones

April 7:

The Big Day- Collection 2

April 9:

Thunder Force — NETFLIX FILM

April 10:

It: Chapter 2

Godzilla: King of the monsters

April 13:

Motu Patlu Kung Fu Kings 4

Motu Patlu the superheroes

April 14:

The Circle: S2

Love and Monsters

Uppena

April 15:

The real housewives of Beverly Hills – S3-4

April 16:

Ajeeb Daastaans — NETFLIX FILM

Zee5

April 16: Raat Baaki Hai

April 20: Main Hero Boll Raha Hu

April 25: His Storyy