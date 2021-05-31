Mumbai: Apurva Agnihotri is back on Indian television as Dr Advait in the Star Plus show Anupamaa. The show is already a huge success and with Apurva’s entry, it is only getting more interesting. In a recent interview, Apurva Agnihotri talked about his on-screen character, what makes the show special and working with Rupali Ganguly and Sudhanshu Pandey. Also Read - Anupama Fame Rupali Ganguly Slips Into Weekend in Simply Gorgeous And Elegant Ethnic Look | See Photos

On being asked what makes Anupamaa special, Apurva Agnihotri mentioned that it is the presentation of women in the show which makes it different and special. He also added that such presentation of women is generally done in the movies. ”I truly believe that Anupamaa is a landmark show on Indian television as many women are identifying with the story, which is huge, and is a very difficult thing to achieve. It normally happens with movies that the entire country is going gaga over on one single film, the actors are being followed etc. Something similar is happening with Anupamaa,” he said. Also Read - Rupali Ganguly's Unseen Anupama Audition Video Goes Viral - Watch

He also talked about his experience of working with Rupali Ganguly and Sudhanshu Pandey. While he mentioned that Sudhanshu lives nearby his house, this if for the first time that he met Rupali. ”I have to say that not only both of them, Paras and all the other kids, in short, the entire unit is sweet and caring. I have worked with some of the crew members in Bidaai, so this is like a reunion,” he said. Also Read - Anupama Major Spoiler Alert: Vanraj-Kavya FINALLY Get Married, Anupama Learns About Latter's Evil Plan

Apurva Agnihotri has made a comeback as Dr Advait in the show. While there is no confirmation so far, the audience speculates a growing romantic angle between him and Anupama.

Talking about the show, Kavya is all set to marry Vanraj, who, on the other hand, is still confused about the decision.

Anupamaa features Rupali Ganguly, Sudhanshu Pandey, Madalsa Sharma, Apurva Agnihotri, Alpana Buch, Arvind Vaidya, Paras Kalnawat, Aashish Mehrotra, Muskan Bamne, Shekhar Shukla, Nidhi Shah, Anagha Bhosale, and Tassnim Sheikh. The show is produced by Rajan Shahi.