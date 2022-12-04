Apurva Agnihotri-Shilpa Saklani Welcome Little Baby Girl Ishaani And Call Her ‘Miraculous Gift’- Watch Viral Clip

Apurva Agnihotri and Shilpa Saklani welcomed their daughter into the world. The well-known television couple, who have been together for 18 years, shared a video of their newborn on Instagram and decided to call her Ishaani. Apurva held his daughter as he gently kissed her on the head in the viral clip. Shilpa and Apurva were beaming with joy as they posed with their little one in another photo. Ishaani was in Shilpa’s arms as she stared directly into the camera. Their daughter Ishaani wore a dress with a matching hairband in white and pink.

Apurva Agnihotri captioned the happy family video, “And just like that, this birthday became the most special birthday of my life as God blessed us with the most special, incredible, amazing, miraculous gift ever. With utmost gratitude and immense happiness, Shilpa and I wish to introduce our darling daughter ISHAANI KANU AGNIHOTRI. Please shower her with all your love and blessings. Om Namaha Shivaya.”

Several celebs dropped congratulatory messages on the video. Kishwar Merchant wrote, “Omg am so happy, congratulations you guys”, Delnaaz Irani commented, “Congratulations guys, so happy for you both.” Actor Angadh Hasija wrote, “ppppaaaahhhh papapaaaaa bannnn gayeee pappaaaaahhhhh❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️.” Mahi Bhanushali wrote, “Congratulations ❤️❤️.” Actor Rajeshwari wrote, “Congratulations ❤️❤️❤️❤️🤗🤗🤗.” Fans also dropped loving comments on the video. One of the fans wrote, “That is such a beautiful news😍❤️; I still remember the way she defined how her child would be in #powercouple … may this lil’ angel become the source of happiness and utmost prosperity for both of you💫 – Lots and lots of love and prayers for 3 of you.”

Shilpa starred in TV shows like ‘Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi‘ and ‘Jassi Jaissi Koi Nahin‘. The couple even starred in reality shows such as ‘Nach Baliye‘ and ‘Bigg Boss 7‘.

Congratulations to Apurva and Shilpa!