Aquaman 2 Trailer: Jason Momoa-Amber Heard Battle Climate Change Crisis in New Promo

Aquaman 2 Trailer: Jason Momoa and Amber Heard battled climate change crisis in new trailer of DC's action-adventure saga.

Aquaman 2: The wait is finally over as King of the Seven Seas is finally back to protect life and humanity from an upcoming threat. Jason Momoa once again returns to the DC Universe and fans are all excited for a thrilling adventure with Aquaman And The Lost Kingdom. The actor plays the Monarch of the undersea realm of Atlantis. The trailer of the action-fantasy was unveiled at the CinemaCon 2023. In the promo, Momoa’s leading lady from Aquaman, Amber Heard, has also made a brief appearance, as reported by The Independent. It has once again raised speculations about her screen-time in the film post losing the legal battle to ex-husband Johnny Depp over the defamation case filed by the latter.

JASON MOMOA TO FIGHT CLIMATE CHANGE IN NEW AQUAMAN 2 PROMO

Director James Wan and actor Jason Momoa could not attend the trailer launch at CinemaCon 2023, but appeared through a video during the Warner Bros. presentation, as reported by Deadline. Wan revealed that the Aquaman sequel visits “beautiful strange new worlds” where it explores “interesting new characters.” He said “It’s an action-adventure story with a really fun bromance between Arthur and Orm,” he said. “Orm was a villain the first time around, but this time Arthur needs him.” Patrick Wilson played the role of Mamoa’s half-brother in the prequel as he resumes his part in Aquaman And The Lost Kingdom. The actor, who plays the protagonist told that the plot of the movie predominantly focuses on Earth’s crisis caused by climate change. In the trailer, Aquaman aka Momoa could be heard saying, “I’m supposed to be a king, to bring the land and sea together,” as reported by Deadline. Mamoa’s Arthur tells tells Black Manta, “No one hits my brother but me.” Wilson’s Orm responds as he says “Do not call me brother!” Black Trident declares “I’m going to destroy Aquaman and everything he holds dear!” Aquaman 2’s plot of the movie predominantly focuses on Earth’s crisis caused by climate change as per multiple sources and netizenss claims.

AMBER HEARD’S BRIEF APPEARANCE IN AQUAMAN 2 PROMO RAISES SEPCULATIONS

Amber Heard, Nicole Kidman, Temuera Morrison, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, and Dolph Lundgren are also seen in the promo, as reported by ANI. Heard’s role in Aquaman 2 came under question during her defamation trial with Depp in 2022. While testifying in court, she had stated that her part in the film was significantly cut down after Depp’s legal team called her abuse claims a ‘hoax’. She opined “I fought really hard to stay in the movie. They didn’t want to include me in the film.” DC film head Walter Hamada contradicted her legal team’s claim that the role was altered as a result of the allegations against Depp. He pointed out in the trial that ” The size of the role in the film that she has was determined in the early development of the script. The DC had said that the lack of chemistry between Heard and Mamoa was the reason behind her cut down screentime. During the defamation court case, a petition to remove Heard from Aquaman 2 entirely gained more than 4.5 million signatures.

Aquaman And The Lost Kingdom will be releasing in theatres on December 20, 2023.

