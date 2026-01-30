AR Rahman attends Melania Documentary premiere In Washington, shares video featuring Donald Trump – Watch

Oscar-winning composer AR Rahman recently found himself at the centre of global attention after attending the premiere of Melania, a new documentary focused on Melania Trump. The high-profile screening took place at the Kennedy Centre in Washington, DC, and brought together an eclectic mix of international figures, political leaders, and celebrities.

Rahman’s presence at the event quickly became one of the most talked-about moments of the evening, especially after he shared glimpses from the premiere on social media.

AR Rahman’s Instagram post grabs attention

Taking to Instagram, Rahman posted a selfie along with a short video from inside the venue. The clip offered a rare peek into the premiere, with US President Donald Trump also visible in the background. Take a look at the post here:

The composer, known for keeping a low profile at political events, stood out as one of the most prominent international personalities in attendance, making his appearance all the more striking.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ARR (@arrahman)

A guest list packed with global names

The premiere saw a diverse and high-profile guest list. FIFA president Gianni Infantino was among those present, along with hip-hop artist Waka Flocka Flame. Also in attendance was Jordan Belfort, whose life famously inspired The Wolf of Wall Street.

Political figures were well represented too. Former New York City mayor Eric Adams attended the screening, as did US Second Lady Usha Vance. Several members of Donald Trump’s cabinet were also part of the audience, underlining the political significance of the documentary.

What the documentary is about

Melania offers an intimate look into a crucial phase of American politics. The documentary traces the 20 days leading up to Donald Trump’s second presidential inauguration and focuses on Melania Trump’s life during this intense and closely watched period.

Rather than being a traditional political film, the documentary promises a behind-the-scenes perspective, giving viewers a closer look at Melania Trump away from formal public appearances.

Earlier White House screening

Before its public premiere, Melania had an earlier private screening at the White House on January 24. That exclusive viewing was attended by Donald Trump, Melania Trump, and their son Barron, along with a carefully selected group of guests.

The team behind the film

The documentary is directed by Brett Ratner and produced by Fernando Sulichin and Marc Beckman. Melania Trump is also credited as one of the producers. The film is being released by Amazon MGM Studios, adding further weight to the project.

AR Rahman’s unexpected presence at the premiere has sparked curiosity and conversation online, once again showing how the composer continues to make his mark far beyond the world of music.