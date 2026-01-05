Home

Entertainment

AR Rahman Birthday Special: When music maestro took an indirect dig at Samay Raina amid Latent controversy, With mouth...

AR Rahman Birthday Special: When music maestro took an indirect dig at Samay Raina amid Latent controversy, ‘With mouth…

On AR Rahman’s birthday, revisit the moment when the music maestro took an indirect dig at Samay Raina during the Latent controversy, sparking discussions online.

As AR Rahman prepares to celebrate his 59th birthday tomorrow, fans are revisiting one of his most talked-about public moments from the past year, a moment where the music maestro chose wit and silence over direct criticism. At a time when debates around online content and creator responsibility were dominating headlines, Rahman made a subtle yet powerful remark that instantly went viral.

AR Rahman’s indirect dig at roasters

The moment took place during a promotional event for the film Chhaava, where actor Vicky Kaushal asked AR Rahman to describe his music using three emojis. Without hesitation, Rahman replied, “With mouth closed, and then added, “I think, past week we have seen what all happens when the mouth opens.”

The unexpected response caught Vicky and the audience off-guard, leading to laughter across the venue. Vicky reacted instantly, joking, “Talks about roasting.” When asked about the second emoji, Rahman doubled down with the same response: “All three mouth closed.”

Add India.com as a Preferred Source

Why did the comment stand out?

While Rahman never named anyone, his remark was widely seen as an indirect dig at the ongoing controversy surrounding online content creators and a popular comedy show. Many felt his response reflected his long-held belief in restraint, responsibility, and letting work speak louder than words.

Unlike others who openly criticised or defended the creators involved, Rahman chose a subtle, non-confrontational approach, which only made his comment more impactful.

About the controversy

For context, the controversy erupted after an episode of India’s Got Latent, hosted by Samay Raina, featured Ranveer Allahbadia as a guest judge. During the episode, a question was asked to a contestant that sparked public outrage, “Would you rather watch your parents have s*x every day for the rest of your life or join in once and stop it forever?” The remark led to widespread backlash, political reactions, and multiple FIRs reportedly being filed against several individuals associated with the show.

About AR Rahman’s legendary legacy

AR Rahman’s legendary legacy is built on timeless classics like Roja, Bombay, Dil Se, Taal, Lagaan, Rockstar and Slumdog Millionaire, which redefined Indian and global music. Known for blending soul, innovation and emotion, the maestro continues to evolve. Adding to his iconic journey, Rahman is now set to collaborate with Hans Zimmer for Ramayana Part 1 and Part 2, promising a historic musical experience.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Entertainment News on India.com.