AR Rahman breaks silence on communal remark, says his intention wasnt to hurt anyone: India is my…

AR Rahman breaks silence on ‘communal’ remark, says his intention wasn’t to hurt anyone: ‘India is my…’

AR Rahman finally breaks silence after receiving backlash for his 'communal' remark. Read what he said.

In the glitzy and glamorous world of showbiz, controversies and debates are a part and parcel of the industry. Even name that has global recognition and respect also sometimes find themselves at the centre of such discussions. One such similar moment happened recently when the Oscar-winning composer AR Rahman found himself at the centre of a heated debate after he remarked on communal bias and prejudice in Hindi cinema. His statements sparked massive reactions across the industry and among audiences. While some praised his honesty, others questioned the intent behind his words, turning his observation into a full-blown controversy.

Finally, addressing the situation head-on, AR Rahman has finally chosen to break his silence on this matter. Sharing his perspective and clarifying his intentions through a heartfelt Instagram video.

What Sparked the Controversy?

During his BBC interview, AR Rahman spoke about the presence of prejudice in the Hindi film industry. He said, “Maybe I never get to know of this, maybe it was concealed by God, but I didn’t feel any of this. Maybe in the past eight years because a power shift has happened and people who are not creative have the power now. It might be a communal thing also… but it is not in my face.”

Soon after he made this statement, it became a point of discussion. Though Rahman didn’t accuse anyone directly, his observation about power shifts and the possibility of communal influence led many to interpret his words in different ways, sparking debate on social media and in the fraternity.

AR Rahman’s Instagram Clarification

Taking to Instagram, the composer shared a video to express his true intentions. He said, “Dear friends, music has always been my way of connecting, celebrating and honouring a culture. India is my inspiration, my teacher and my home. I understand that intentions can sometimes be misunderstood, but my purpose has always been to uplift, honour and serve through music.”

He further added, “I have never wished to cause pain, and I hope my sincerity is felt. I feel blessed to be Indian which enables to create a space that always allows freedom of expression and celebrates multicultural voices.”

Reflecting on His Musical Journey

Concluding his message, AR Rahman spoke about his diverse experiences that have shaped his journey. He said, “From nurturing Jala presented at the Wave Summit in front of the Honourable Prime Minister and Ruhi Noor, to collaborating with the young Naga musicians, to create a string orchestra, to mentoring the Sunshine Orchestra, to also building Secret Mountain, India’s first multicultural virtual band and the honour of scoring Ramayana alongside Hans Zimmer, each journey has strengthened my purpose.”

He further expressed his gratitude by saying that he is deeply thankful to India and remains fully committed to music that “aims to honour the past, celebrate the present, and motivate the future.”

