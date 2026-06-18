AR Rahman breaks silence on controversy over Imtiaz Ali’s Main Vaapas Aaunga ‘anti-national’ claims with satirical response

AR Rahman responded to the ongoing online discussion around Imtiaz Ali’s Main Vaapas Aaunga, offering a light and satirical take that shifted attention back to the intent behind the creative piece rather than the backlash.

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AR Rahman responds with satire to ‘anti-national’ claims (PC: Twitter)

Imtiaz Ali’s Main Vaapas Aaunga continues to stay in the spotlight not only for its storytelling but also for the debate it has triggered online. While the film has slowly built momentum through word of mouth and steady audience interest, it has also faced criticism on social media, where a section of users labelled it as “anti-national”. The discussion gained more attention after Oscar-winning composer AR Rahman responded to a post related to the controversy. His reaction, however, took a light and satirical tone rather than a direct rebuttal, adding a different layer to the ongoing conversation around the film.

What triggered the ‘anti-national’ debate around Main Vaapas Aaunga?

The controversy began when a social media post questioned the film’s portrayal of Pakistan and described it in a satirical headline that suggested the movie challenged typical cinematic stereotypes. The post indirectly mocked the idea of expecting repetitive narratives involving conflict themes and instead pointed out that the film presented a more human and emotional backdrop. This interpretation led to divided reactions online, with some users supporting the creative approach while others raised objections and labelled it as “anti-national”.

How did AR Rahman respond to the viral post?

AR Rahman came across the satirical post on Instagram and responded by sharing it on his story. Instead of engaging in a detailed explanation, he reacted with a laughing emoji, indicating a lighthearted response to the criticism. His reaction was seen as a subtle way of acknowledging the debate without taking a confrontational stance. The composer’s response quickly caught attention as it came amid growing discussions around the film’s themes and public interpretation.

What was the content of the viral social media post?

The post that Rahman reacted to described a viewer’s experience of watching Main Vaapas Aaunga. It humorously highlighted how the film does not follow the usual portrayal of conflict-driven storytelling and instead focuses on emotional and human perspectives. The caption suggested that the audience member was surprised to see a narrative that did not rely on stereotypical depictions and instead explored a more grounded version of characters and settings. This satirical tone became the centre of the online debate.

What is Main Vaapas Aaunga about?

The film is set against the backdrop of the Partition era and focuses on themes of love, loss, migration and identity. It stars Diljit Dosanjh, Sharvari, Vedang Raina and legendary Naseeruddin Shah in key roles. The story draws inspiration from real-life experiences of people affected during 1947 and explores emotional journeys shaped by displacement and memory. AR Rahman has also composed music for the film, marking his fifth collaboration with Imtiaz Ali after cult classic projects like Rockstar, Highway, Tamasha and Amar Singh Chamkila.