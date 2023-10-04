Home

AR Rahman Files Rs 10 Crore Defamation Suit Against Surgeons’ Association, Is It Related Chennai Concert?

Music maestro AR Rahman Slaps Rs 10 Crore Defamation Case Against Association of Surgeons of India.

AR Rahman’s ‘Marakkuma Nenjam‘ concert in Chennai which created controversy on social media, has not stopped making headlines. Three weeks after the mishap, AR Rahman has found himself in another controversy. The Association of Surgeons of India registered a complaint against AR Rahman alleging that he received a sum of Rs 29 lakh for a concert and never conducted one. Now, AR Rahman’s legal team has responded by denying all the allegations and asking for Rs 10 crore as compensation for defaming him.

AR Rahman’s ‘Marakkuma Nenjam’ Concert in Chennai:

There are several complaints against AR Rahman and the event organisation for the mismanagement of the concert and stampede-like situation. Several complaints of molestation were also registered by the audience. Many people were denied entry despite having valid tickets due to overcrowding.

AR Rahman had clearly written on his official Twitter handle that he would compensate the tickets of people who couldn’t enter the concert. Rahman said that people call him the GOAT, and it is only right for him to sacrifice for them. His statement read, “Dearest Chennai Makkale, those of you who purchased tickets and weren’t able to enter owing to unfortunate circumstances, please do share a copy of your ticket purchase toarr4chennai@btos.in along with your grievances. Our team will respond asap @BToSproductions @actcevents.” The event company also replied to the tweet and wrote, “Dear friends, as your grievances have reached us, we have started the process of refunding after due diligence, from all 3 booking sites. A million apologies once again for all the inconvenience caused to you and thank you for your patience.”

The concert was held in Chennai on September 10, and nearly 60,000 people attended the concert, which led to stampedes and multiple accidents at the venue and the surrounding locations.

Watch this space for more updates on AR Rahman.

