AR Rahman lets music speak in Abu Dhabi, performs Jana Gana Mana and Vande Mataram amid ongoing controversy

Music legend AR Rahman performed at the Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi on January 23, and the night turned into much more than just a concert. With nearly 20,000 fans filling the arena, Rahman delivered a four-hour-long musical journey that many saw as his quiet yet powerful response to the controversy surrounding his recent remarks about Bollywood and the film Chhaava.

At a time when the composer has been facing backlash for calling Chhaava “divisive” and suggesting that communal politics may have affected his work opportunities in Hindi cinema, videos from the concert began circulating widely on social media. Fans were quick to point out that Rahman performed iconic patriotic songs, including Jana Gana Mana and Vande Mataram/Maa Tujhe Salaam, leaving the audience visibly moved.

Shekhar Kapur praises the ‘exhilarating’ night

Filmmaker Shekhar Kapur, who attended the concert, shared his experience on X (formerly Twitter). He wrote, “What an exhilarating concert by AR Raham at the Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi last night, packed to capacity. 20,000 people cheering, singing , dancing and even crying to Rahman’s beautiful soulful songs.” His words summed up the mood of the night, emotional, electric, and unforgettable.

What an exhilarating concert by AR Raham at the Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi last night, packed to capacity 20,000 people cheering, singing , dancing and even crying to Rahman’s beautiful soulful songs .. #ARRahman #EtihadArena #concert #AbuDhabi — Shekhar Kapur (@shekharkapur) January 24, 2026

Fans say Rahman ‘answered his critics’

One X user posted a clip of Rahman singing Vande Mataram/Maa Tujhe Salaam, writing, “I was hoping AR Rahman would answer his critics tonight, and he did.” The user added that after ending his 2024 Abu Dhabi concert with Chaiyya Chaiyya, they expected the same this time too. “But he said wait, one last song. And then he, and the whole arena, sang Vande Mataram,” the fan wrote.

Another video from a different angle showed that Rahman opened the concert with Jana Gana Mana from Mani Ratnam’s Aayutha Ezhuthu, setting the tone right from the start.

I was hoping AR Rahman would answer his critics tonight and he did. His 2024 Abu Dhabi concert ended with Chaiyya Chaiyya and when he performed that after nearly 4 hours tonight I thought surely this is the finale. But he said wait, one last song. And then he — and the whole… https://t.co/swLhsxJW7x pic.twitter.com/UQilaNwEsf — Maddy Ravi (@missmaddenstein) January 23, 2026

AR Rahman started with Jana Gana Mana and ended with Vande Mataram. pic.twitter.com/YxPRHtYCsg — TweeterPeter (@Manjunaath) January 23, 2026

A four-hour celebration of music

Lifestyle influencer Prince, who also attended the show, shared on Instagram that Rahman began with several South Indian songs before moving on to his Hindi classics. Apart from Vande Mataram/Maa Tujhe Salaam and Jana Gana Mana, Rahman also performed his Oscar-winning Jai Ho from Slumdog Millionaire, making it a truly pan-Indian musical experience.

What sparked the controversy

In an interview with BBC Asian Network, Rahman spoke about feeling sidelined in Bollywood, saying, “The past eight years, maybe, because a power shift has happened, and people who are not creative have the power now. It might be a communal thing also… but it is not in my face.” He also criticised Chhaava for cashing in on “divisiveness”.

Singer Chinmayi defended him after claims surfaced that Rahman had once refused to sing Vande Mataram/Maa Tujhe Salaam. His children, Khatija, Raheema, and Ameen, also voiced their support online. Amid the backlash, Rahman released a video reaffirming his love for the country, saying, “India is my inspiration, my teacher and my home. I understand that intentions can sometimes be misunderstood.” UAE’s first female filmmaker, Naya Al Khaja, also came out in his support.