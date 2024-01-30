Home

AR Rahman Recreates Voices Of Singers Bamba Bakya and Shahul Hameed With AI Says, ‘Technology Is Not a Threat’

Renowned music composer AR Rahman made the headlines after he stated he stated using AI to recreate the voices of Bamba Bakya and Shahul Hameed in the song Thimiri Yezhuda.

Chennai: Considered one of the greatest singers in the Indian Cinema. AR Rahman made the headlines on the internet for using AI technology to imitate the voices of the late singers Bamba Bakya and Shahul Hameed for a song called Thimiri Yezhuda in Rajinikanth’s upcoming movie, Lal Salaam. However, while using AI technology to extract the benefits many claimed the action taken by AR Rahman had caused a division among many fans on the internet.

AR Rahman Clarifies ‘We Took Permission, AI Is Not a Threat’

Recently, the Mozart of Madras addressed the issue by stating that permission was obtained from the families of the legendary singers and they were also compensated for their contribution. The music composer on X (previously known as Twitter) wrote, “We took permission from their families and sent deserving remuneration for using their voice algorithms ..technology is not a threat and a nuisance if we use it right (folding hand emoji) (sic).”

Take a look at AR Rahman’s X (Twitter) Post:

We took permission from their families and sent deserving remuneration for using their voice algorithms ..technology is not a threat and a nuisance if we use it right…#respect #nostalgia 🙏 https://t.co/X2TpRoGT3l — A.R.Rahman (@arrahman) January 29, 2024

Netizens React To AR Rahman’s Use Of AI

Fans on the internet got divided when they came to know about AR Rahman recreating the voices of Bamba Bakya and Shahul Hameed. An X user portrayed his thoughts and wrote, “As a fanboy for three decades now, though appreciating your ready synergy with any futuristic tech and innovations, this feels a tad odd and unconvincing, sir (sic).”Another fan commented, “ Most people these days, don’t even have much stronger bonds with their families even when they’re alive. In that case, how can a posthumous approval from the family stand good, sir? (sic)”

As an fanboy for three decades now, though appreciating your ready synergy with any futuristic tech and innovations, this feels a tad odd and unconvincing, sir. Most people these days, don’t even have much stronger bonds with their families even when they’re alive. In that case,… — Aravind (@aravindkumarsd) January 29, 2024

While another user expressed, “Introducing new technology, getting the permission of the deceased’s family and getting rewarded for it… all right sir. But somehow this doesn’t feel right to me. What next is Balu Sir’s voice with family permission? Leave the dead, sir. What do professional singers and novices do in today’s environment where music composers sing most of the songs in a film? Please reconsider sir (sic).”

AR Rahman was not only criticised for recreating the voice of the deceased, but many fans also wanted to hear the voice of other legendary singers like, Sripathi Panditaradhyula Balasubrahmanyam also called SBB. An X user commented, “Sir next we want SPB sir voice (heart emoji) (sic)” While another Rahman fan commented, “Haters will hate. No matter what. Ignore them and give us updates on thug life (sic).”

The third fan wrote, “Technology when in safe hands, can work wonders. Thanks to you Thalaivaa for taking the first step yet again to show how it should be done. Keep bringing back many many more timeless voices back to life (folding hands emoji) (sic).” The fourth fan penned,” Absolutely. The ethical use of AI is so powerful. Excellent innovation and thank you bring this forward. Looking forward to hear SPB soon (sic).”

