Sidharth Malhotra and Tara Sutaria’s new music video Masakali 2.0 is making headlines for wrong reasons. The song is copied from Delhi-6’s Masakali and fans are not liking it at all. The original song by AR Rahman was great and didn’t need an upgrade. However, it’s Tanishk Bagchi who is responsible for ruining classical Bollywood song through his remark songs and Masakkali 2.0 is the latest example. Also Read - Jaipur Police Trolls Masakali 2.0, Says Those Roaming Outside Will Be Made To Listen To the Song On Loop

The original song was composed by AR Rahman, and penned by Prasoon Joshi and sung by Mohit Chauhan. Sonam Kapoor and Abhishek Bachchan starred in the immensely popular hit. Also Read - Entertainment News Today, April 10: Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra Breaks Silence on Masakali 2.0 Fiasco, Says He'll Talk to Bhushan Kumar

Just after the reboot version of Masakali was trolled on social media, legendary musician AR Rahman took to his Twitter handle to share a statement on the same. He mentioned that it took sleepless nights, writes and re-writes to write the original song. With over 200 musicians involved, their aim was to produce music that can last generations. Sharing the link of the original song, AR Rahman wrote, “Enjoy the original”. Also Read - Masakali 2.0: Netizens Express Their Disappointment Over Sidharth Malhotra, Tara Sutaria Song With Hilarious Memes

AR Rahman wrote, “No short cuts, properly commissioned, sleepless nights, writes and re-writes. Over 200 musicians, 365 days of creative brainstorming with the main aim to produce music that can last generations. A team of a Director, a Composer, and a Lyricist supported by actors, dance directors and a relentless film crew.” “Lots of love and prayers, A.R. Rahman”.

Take a look:

Moreover, fans are pissed off with Tanishk’s re-creations and want him to apologise AR Rahman and Mohit Chauhan for screwing the song.