AR Rahman Opens Up About Having Suicidal Thoughts, Mental Health And How His Mother’s Wisdom Helped

Music Maestro AR Rahman Reveals Battle with Suicidal Thoughts and Mother's Lifesaving Advice, Says 'When I was Young...'

In a candid conversation with Oxford Union students, music maestro AR Rahman opened up about battling suicidal thoughts in his youth and how his mother Kareema Begum’s wisdom helped him overcome them. Her simple advice, “When you live for others, you won’t get these thoughts,” became a guiding principle for Rahman. He emphasized the importance of serving others, finding meaning in acts of kindness big and small, from composing music to smiling at someone. This purpose-driven approach, coupled with optimism and the understanding that life is a temporary journey, is what keeps him going. Though occasional feelings of stagnancy creep in, the belief in a larger purpose fuels his creative engine. As per a report on India Today, Rahman said, “When I had suicidal thoughts when I was young, my mother used to say, ‘When you live for others, you won’t get these thoughts’. That’s one of the most beautiful advice I got from my mother.”

Despite facing dark times himself, Rahman hesitates to discuss spirituality publicly. He acknowledges the universality of human struggles and emphasises the personal nature of beliefs, where everyone’s imagination and individual convictions pave the way for what lies beyond. He said, “We all have dark times. One thing is definite; it’s a small little travel in this world. We were born, and we’re going to go. It’s not a permanent place for us. Where we’re going to go, we don’t know. (It depends) on each person’s own imagination and beliefs.”

On the musical front, AR Rahman’s latest offering was for Pippa, while a star-studded lineup of upcoming projects keeps him busy. Sivakarthikeyan’s Ayalaan, Rajinikanth’s Lal Salaam, and Ajay Devgan’s Maidaan are just a few titles awaiting his musical magic. The world eagerly awaits AR Rahman’s next sonic masterpieces as he continues to inspire and uplift with his music and profound life lessons.

Disclaimer

(Conversations over suicides can be triggering. However, suicides can be avoided.)

Dial up, speak, and share if you are struggling with any mental issues. Remember, you are not alone!

