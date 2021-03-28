Music maestro AR Rahman, who recently attended 99 songs audio launch in Chennai, landed himself in the top spot of on the lists of trends because of his viral clip from the launch. AR Rahman indulged in banter with the host who introduced the Mozart of Madras in Tamil and then started speaking Hindi ‘Mein aapka hardik swagat karti hu’. Rahman was surprised to hear these lines and said ‘Hindi? Didn’t I ask you already if you speak in Tamil or not?’ Also Read - Happy Birthday AR Rahman: The 5 Most Iconic Songs of All Time by The God of Music

The anchor replied that she only spoke in Hindi for Ehaan (AR Rahman). The singer then launghed and said "I was only joking." The audience present at the event were also seen erupting in laughter. He then walked off the stage. The video has since then gone viral and creating a storm as no one knew Rahman's funny side.

Watch the viral video here:



99 Songs is a Indian Hindi-language musical romance film directed by Vishwesh Krishnamoorthy, and co-written and produced by A. R. Rahman, who thus makes his debut in both roles, apart from composing the original score and songs. The musical love story will have a theatrical release on April 16. Sharing the poster of ’99 Songs’, AR Rahman wrote, “Happy to share that #99Songs will release on April 16, 2021, in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu. Directed by @vishweshk and featuring the talented actors @itsEhanBhat & #EdilsyVargas (sic).”

The talent of the Mozart of Madras has given Bollywood some beautiful melodies and memorable numbers such as Tu Hi Re –Bombay, Ek Ho Gaye Hum Aur Tum – Bombay,Dil Se Re- Dil Se, Tere Bina –Guru, Luka Chuppi -Rang De Basanti, Jai Ho -Slumdog Millionaire to name a few.