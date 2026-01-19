AR Rahman Row: Daughter Khatija shows support as composer Kailas Menon defends him against online abuse

Oscar-winning composer AR Rahman recently found himself at the centre of a heated debate after speaking openly about his experience in the Hindi film industry. In an interview, Rahman talked about what he described as a “power play” in Bollywood and hinted that because of a “communal thing”, he has not received enough work in Hindi cinema over the past eight years. His remarks quickly sparked controversy, with a section of social media users criticising and attacking him.

As the backlash grew louder, support also poured in from within the music industry. Malayalam composer Kailas Menon shared a strong note in Rahman’s defence, calling out the tone and nature of the criticism directed at the legendary musician. Soon after, Rahman’s daughter, Khatija Rahman, also made her support public.

Who stood up for AR Rahman?

Kailas Menon, known for his work in Malayalam cinema, shared a detailed post urging people to disagree respectfully rather than resorting to personal attacks. Khatija Rahman reshared Menon’s post on her Instagram story and reacted with claps, fire, 100%, and heart emojis, making her stance clear.

In his note, Menon wrote, “Disagree, don’t disgrace. People blaming A. R. Rahman for speaking his mind are missing a basic point. He spoke about how he felt. That is his right. You may disagree with him, but you cannot deny him the freedom to express his experience. What followed, however, has gone far beyond disagreement and entered the space of abuse and character assassination. Calling a globally respected artist a ‘disgrace’, questioning his faith, mocking his recent works, and reducing his lived experience to a ‘victim card’ is not criticism. It’s hate speech presented as opinion (sic).”

Why is the criticism being questioned?

Menon went on to highlight Rahman’s decades-long contribution to Indian and global music. He stressed that an artist’s legacy cannot be erased because of one personal opinion. “This is not a random voice. This is a man who carried Indian music to the world, represented the country with dignity, and shaped generations through his work. Decades of contribution to Tamil culture, Indian cinema, and global music do not disappear because an artist expresses a personal view,” he wrote.

He added that while disagreement is fair, attacking Rahman’s integrity is not. “Freedom of speech applies to Rahman as much as it applies to his critics. Criticism is fine, but outrage without respect says more about us than about him (sic).”

What did AR Rahman say in his clarification?

Amid the controversy, AR Rahman shared a clarification video on Instagram on Sunday. In the video, he said that India has always been his inspiration, teacher, and home. He explained that his words may have been misunderstood and that his intentions were never to hurt sentiments.

Despite the noise around the controversy, Rahman continues to stay busy with several upcoming projects. Fans will soon hear his music in Hindi and South films such as Peddi, Ramayana, Lahore 1947, and more, a reminder that his journey in music is far from slowing down.